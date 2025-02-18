Champions Trophy 2025: Dubai businessman gifts tickets for IND vs PAK & 3 key games to blue-collared workers

Dubai businessman Anis Sajan gifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tickets to blue-collar workers as part of a CSR initiative, ensuring they experience live cricket action.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 9:49 AM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

As cricket fever grips the UAE, Dubai-based businessman Anis Sajan, vice-chairman of Danube Group, has made a grand gesture by distributing tickets for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches to blue-collar workers.

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Employees of Danube Group will have the opportunity to witness all of Team India’s matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, including the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. The UAE, home to over 3.7 million Indian and nearly 1.7 million Pakistani nationals, boasts a passionate cricket fanbase. With ICC tickets selling out within minutes on two occasions, securing a seat at these high-stakes matches has been a challenge for many, particularly blue-collar workers.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Danube Group has allocated 60 tickets per match for four key games, ensuring dedicated cricket enthusiasts among its workforce can enjoy some of the tournament’s most electrifying encounters. The tickets cover key fixtures such as Bangladesh versus India on February 20, India versus Pakistan on February 23, India versus New Zealand on March 2, and the semi-final on March 4.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025 Predictions: Kohli to Williamson- 5 batters who can be among highest run-getters

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

To ensure fairness, ticket distribution was conducted through a lucky draw, allowing all interested workers an equal chance to attend. Given the deep-rooted cricket passion among workers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India, priority was given to these nationalities while maintaining a diverse representation. Employees submitted their names, and winners were chosen through a random draw.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

This initiative, part of Danube Group’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, aims to reward hardworking individuals.

“Many of our blue-collar workers are devoted cricket fans, but high ticket prices and overwhelming demand often make attending a live match a distant dream for them. They work tirelessly to support our company, and this initiative is my way of giving back. Watching their cricketing idols live in action will be an unforgettable experience. My goal is simple: to bring joy and show appreciation for their dedication,” Anis Sajan, who is fondly known as ‘Mr Cricket UAE', was quoted as saying.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

As part of this CSR initiative, the company has also arranged food and coupons for snacks and water at the stadium. Additionally, food packets will be provided for workers on their journey back home after the match, ensuring a memorable and comfortable experience for all beneficiaries.

