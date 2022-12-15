Jack Dorsey plans to give $1 million every year to Signal app

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said in a blog post on Tuesday that he will give a grant of $1 million per year to encrypted messaging app Signal. Social media should not be "owned by a single company or group of companies," and needs to be "resilient to corporate and government influence", Dorsey added.

Dorsey has spoken out about the way the internet is run and how nobody should be in charge of it. Since Elon Musk assumed control of Twitter in October of this year, the former CEO of the company has been criticising some of his choices. However, Dorsey appears to be backing up his bold assertions with a well-defined plan. While funding Signal is one method to demonstrate his devotion, there is much more going on in the background.

A new decentralised app dubbed "BlueSky" from Jack Dorsey is now undergoing beta testing. As Dorsey would expect, "BlueSky" is promoted as an alternative to the now-Musk-owned Twitter.

In a tweet, BlueSky said, “It’s clear there’s a lot of interest in a new approach to social media. We’ll be rolling out invites to the private beta in stages, making sure the protocol scales and taking user feedback as we go."

Overall, Dorsey's new platform will provide a challenge to any business looking to control the same principles that make social media what it is.

