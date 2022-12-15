Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jack Dorsey plans to give $1 million every year to Signal app

    Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said in a blog post on Tuesday that he will give a grant of $1 million per year to encrypted messaging app Signal. Social media should not be "owned by a single company or group of companies," and needs to be "resilient to corporate and government influence", Dorsey added.

    Dec 15, 2022

    Co-founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey said in a blog post that he will give $1 million annually to the encrypted texting service Signal. He plans to provide support to “open internet development” in the first series of the grant.

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a post on Revue, a newsletter service he owns, that social media should not be controlled by a single firm or a small number of companies and that it must be resistant to corporate and governmental interference. Dorsey argued that social media shouldn't be "controlled by a single firm or set of organisations" and that it must be "resilient against corporate and political interference."

    Dorsey has spoken out about the way the internet is run and how nobody should be in charge of it. Since Elon Musk assumed control of Twitter in October of this year, the former CEO of the company has been criticising some of his choices. However, Dorsey appears to be backing up his bold assertions with a well-defined plan. While funding Signal is one method to demonstrate his devotion, there is much more going on in the background.

    A new decentralised app dubbed "BlueSky" from Jack Dorsey is now undergoing beta testing. As Dorsey would expect, "BlueSky" is promoted as an alternative to the now-Musk-owned Twitter.

    In a tweet, BlueSky said, “It’s clear there’s a lot of interest in a new approach to social media. We’ll be rolling out invites to the private beta in stages, making sure the protocol scales and taking user feedback as we go."

    Overall, Dorsey's new platform will provide a challenge to any business looking to control the same principles that make social media what it is.

    Dec 15, 2022
