Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra to have world's largest gem and jewellery park worth Rs 60,000 crore

    Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has directed 'all concerned departments to expedite the approval process for this most iconic project of this sector.' The facility is expected to create over 1 lakh jobs for both skilled and unskilled professionals.

    Maharashtra to have world's largest gem and jewellery park worth Rs 60,000 crore - adt
    Author
    Aditi T
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

    Maharashtra will soon have one of the world's largest gems and jewellery parks, announced Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday. The park will be set up in Navi Mumbai, with an estimated investment of Rs 60,000 crore, generating one lakh skilled and unskilled jobs. 

     

    According to the minister's tweet, the park will be spread over 80 acres and be one-of-its-kind manufacturing to the retail park and the largest such facility in the country. 

    Fadnavis tweeted, "Spread across more than 80 acres (25 acres in Phase 1), this will be one of the world's largest gem and jewellery parks."

     

    Fadnavis also said that a delegation from the India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA) met with him a few days ago with a proposal to establish a state-of-the-art Gems & Jewellery Park in Navi Mumbai. The facility is expected to create over 1 lakh jobs for both skilled and unskilled professionals.

    "The park will generate over 100,000 skilled and unskilled workers directly and indirectly," he said.

    The Maharashtra Deputy CM also said he has directed 'all concerned departments to expedite the approval process for this most iconic project of this sector.'

    The gems and jewellery industry contributes approximately 7 per cent of India's GDP and employs over 50 lakh people.

    According to the government, this industry also helped India reach the $400 billion merchandise export milestone in the previous fiscal year by contributing 10 per cent of the value.

    Also read: India does not need shortcut politics: PM Narendra Modi in Nagpur

    Also read: Nirbhaya Fund misuse: NCP demands immediate removal of vehicles used for Shinde camp security

    Also read: 'My daughter would have been alive if...': Shraddha Walker's father after meeting Devendra Fadnavis

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 5:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Bernard Arnault, world's richest person? Know everything about the CEO of LVMH - adt

    Who is Bernard Arnault, world's richest person? Know everything about the CEO of LVMH

    Elon Musk loses spot as the world s richest person Know who is No 1 now gcw

    Elon Musk loses spot as the world's richest person; Know who is No 1 now

    Given in corrupt nonsensical way Elon Musk hints at verified users may lose blue ticks soon gcw

    Given in 'corrupt, nonsensical' way: Elon Musk, hints at verified users may lose blue ticks soon

    Benefits of Online Business Loans over Offline Business Loans-snt

    Benefits of Online Business Loans over Offline Business Loans

    Where Does Temu Ship Its Items From?-snt

    Where Does Temu Ship Its Items From?

    Recent Stories

    football One last dance Lionel Messi fans gear up for Argentina legend last World Cup game at Qatar 2022 final snt

    'One last dance': Messi fans gear up for Argentina legend's last World Cup game at Qatar 2022 final

    Acid sold like vegetables DCW chief Swati Maliwal slams Delhi govt after attack on school girl AJR

    'Acid sold like vegetables': DCW chief Swati Maliwal slams Delhi govt after attack on school girl

    From Tejasswi Prakash To Rupali Ganguly: Meet The Three Highest Paid TV Stars vma

    From Tejasswi Prakash To Rupali Ganguly: Meet The Three Highest Paid TV Stars

    football Indian fans await Argentina's Messi to have his '2011 Tendulkar moment' at Qatar World Cup 2022 final snt

    Indian fans await Argentina's Messi to have his '2011 Tendulkar moment' at Qatar World Cup 2022 final

    Motorola Moto E13 with UniSoC Processor Android 13 spotted on Geekbench gcw

    Motorola's Moto E13 with UniSoC Processor, Android 13 spotted on Geekbench

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon