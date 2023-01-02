Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's manufacturing PMI hits 13-month high in December on rise in new orders; check details

    The PMI of December data pointed to an improvement in overall operating conditions for the 18th straight month. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 indicates contraction.

    Indias manufacturing PMI hits 13-month high in December on rise in new orders; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 2, 2023, 2:28 PM IST

    The manufacturing sector activity in India rose to a 13-month high in December 2022, supported by healthy inflows of new business and strong demand conditions, according to a monthly survey.

    The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 57.8 in December, up from 55.7 in November, as business conditions improved to the greatest extent in over two years.

    Also read: Netflix to ban password sharing from 2023? Will it be implemented in India? Here's what we know

    The PMI of December data pointed to an improvement in overall operating conditions for the 18th straight month. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 indicates contraction.

    In a statement, Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence said, "Following a promising start to 2022, the Indian manufacturing industry maintained a strong performance as time progressed, wrapping the year with the best expansion in production seen since November 2021."

    Hiring activity was stretched to December, while more inputs were acquired as firms sought to supplement production and add to their inventories. Demand resilience boosted sales growth in December. Panellists continued to obtain healthy inflows of new business, and stepped up production to the greatest extent seen since November 2021.

    Also read: Twitter sued for failing to pay rent for San Francisco office

    Factors that supported sales growth include, advertising, product diversification and favourable economic conditions, as per the survey.

    "Less challenging supply-chain conditions also supported the upturn. Delivery times were reportedly stable, which enabled firms to secure critical materials and boost their input stocks," Lima said.

    New orders rose at the slowest pace in five months on the export front as several companies reportedly struggled to secure new work from key export markets. On the year-ahead outlook for production, companies were optimistic.

    Advertising and demand buoyancy were cited as the key opportunities to growth prospects. On the inflation front, cost pressures remained relatively muted in December, with the overall rate of inflation little-changed from November and the second-slowest since September 2020.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2023, 2:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Netflix to ban password sharing from 2023 Will it be implemented in India Here is what we know gcw

    Netflix to ban password sharing from 2023? Will it be implemented in India? Here's what we know

    Twitter bathrooms stink employees bring their own toilet paper as Elon Musk fired janitors Report gcw

    Twitter employees bring their own toilet paper as Elon Musk fired janitors: Report

    Twitter sued for failing to pay rent for San Francisco office gcw

    Twitter sued for failing to pay rent for San Francisco office

    Commercial LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 25; check latest rates - adt

    Commercial LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 25; check latest rates

    Elon Musk becomes first person to lose USD 200 billion after Twitter takeover Report gcw

    Elon Musk becomes first person to lose $200 billion after Twitter takeover: Report

    Recent Stories

    Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia dating? Video of them kissing at New Year Party VIRAL RBA

    Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia dating? Video of them kissing at New Year Party VIRAL

    Nysa Devgn marks New Year 2023 eve in Dubai with Orhan Awatramani, Ahan Shetty, and friends - VIEW PICS vma

    Nysa Devgn marks New Year 2023 eve in Dubai with Orhan Awatramani, Ahan Shetty, and friends - VIEW PICS

    Demonetisation verdict: Majority has not supported decision's wisdom, says P Chidambaram - adt

    Demonetisation verdict: Majority has not supported decision's wisdom, says P Chidambaram

    Cold wave, dense fog to engulf Delhi UP several other states in coming days IMD issues alert gcw

    Cold wave, dense fog to engulf Delhi, UP, several other states; IMD issues alert

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Playing Tests in India is something I have always wanted to do - Australia Ashton Agar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Playing Tests in India is something I've always wanted to do' - Ashton Agar

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon