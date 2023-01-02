Netflix to ban password sharing from 2023? Will it be implemented in India? Here's what we know

Due to the apparent loss of revenue and the lack of new users signing up on the platform, it is expected that OTT giant Netflix will most likely be banning the practice of password sharing among friends and family from the year 2023.

Password sharing among friends and family is a widespread practise because Netflix is one of the most well-liked but also more expensive OTT platforms for consumers of digital entertainment throughout India. However, Netflix could soon forbid this behaviour.

According to media reports, the OTT behemoth Netflix will most likely outlaw the practise of password sharing among friends and family starting in 2023 due to the apparent loss of income and the lack of new customers joining the site. Password sharing has been highlighted by Netflix as one of the main causes of subscription declines over the years. The Wall Street Journal said that Netflix intends to solve this issue by prohibiting password sharing outside of a single home.

It should be noted that, according to media reports, the prohibition on sharing Netflix passwords is scheduled to go into effect before it does in India, giving people here a few more months to receive their Netflix memberships.

The new policy prohibiting password sharing will probably be implemented by Netflix in the United States in 2023, with rollouts in other nations to follow. Since they would all be linked to the same WiFi network or IP address, it is believed that people sharing a home will be able to share their Netflix credentials.

In addition to the prohibition on password sharing, it's probable that Netflix will introduce a new policy allowing subscribers to rent pay-per-view material. A subscription service based on advertisements may potentially be offered by Netflix in the near future; the testing is scheduled to start in 2023.

Password sharing is already prohibited in the UK by OTT services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO because they claim it violates their copyright policies. As a result of a major decline in membership rates, Netflix has actively discouraged consumers from sharing their credentials with their friends.

