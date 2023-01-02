Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix to ban password sharing from 2023? Will it be implemented in India? Here's what we know

    Due to the apparent loss of revenue and the lack of new users signing up on the platform, it is expected that OTT giant Netflix will most likely be banning the practice of password sharing among friends and family from the year 2023.

    Netflix to ban password sharing from 2023 Will it be implemented in India Here is what we know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 2, 2023, 9:55 AM IST

    Password sharing among friends and family is a widespread practise because Netflix is one of the most well-liked but also more expensive OTT platforms for consumers of digital entertainment throughout India. However, Netflix could soon forbid this behaviour.

    According to media reports, the OTT behemoth Netflix will most likely outlaw the practise of password sharing among friends and family starting in 2023 due to the apparent loss of income and the lack of new customers joining the site. Password sharing has been highlighted by Netflix as one of the main causes of subscription declines over the years. The Wall Street Journal said that Netflix intends to solve this issue by prohibiting password sharing outside of a single home.

    Also Read | Twitter employees bring their own toilet paper as Elon Musk fired janitors: Report

    It should be noted that, according to media reports, the prohibition on sharing Netflix passwords is scheduled to go into effect before it does in India, giving people here a few more months to receive their Netflix memberships.

    The new policy prohibiting password sharing will probably be implemented by Netflix in the United States in 2023, with rollouts in other nations to follow. Since they would all be linked to the same WiFi network or IP address, it is believed that people sharing a home will be able to share their Netflix credentials.

    Also read: Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    In addition to the prohibition on password sharing, it's probable that Netflix will introduce a new policy allowing subscribers to rent pay-per-view material. A subscription service based on advertisements may potentially be offered by Netflix in the near future; the testing is scheduled to start in 2023.

    Password sharing is already prohibited in the UK by OTT services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO because they claim it violates their copyright policies. As a result of a major decline in membership rates, Netflix has actively discouraged consumers from sharing their credentials with their friends.

    Also read: Bank holidays in January 2023: Banks to remain shut for 14 days; Check dates

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2023, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Twitter bathrooms stink employees bring their own toilet paper as Elon Musk fired janitors Report gcw

    Twitter employees bring their own toilet paper as Elon Musk fired janitors: Report

    Twitter sued for failing to pay rent for San Francisco office gcw

    Twitter sued for failing to pay rent for San Francisco office

    Commercial LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 25; check latest rates - adt

    Commercial LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 25; check latest rates

    Elon Musk becomes first person to lose USD 200 billion after Twitter takeover Report gcw

    Elon Musk becomes first person to lose $200 billion after Twitter takeover: Report

    5 Advantages of Taking a PNB Home Loan in India

    5 Advantages of Taking a PNB Home Loan in India

    Recent Stories

    Is Karan Kundrra's new TV show 'Ishq Mein Ghayal' copy of 'Vampire Diaries'; Here's what netizens have to say RBA

    Is Karan Kundrra's new TV show 'Ishq Mein Ghayal' copy of 'Vampire Diaries'; Here's what netizens have to say

    Phone Bhoot on OTT: Amazon Prime or Netflix? Where and when to watch Katrina Kaif's film RBA

    Phone Bhoot on OTT: Amazon Prime or Netflix? Where and when to watch Katrina Kaif's film

    CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10 Class 12 practical exams to begin today check details gcw

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 practical exams to begin today; check details

    Is Qala star Tripti Dimri dating Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma? Check out this picture RBA

    Is Qala star Tripti Dimri dating Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma? Check out this picture

    Killing of 4 villagers in Rajouri sparks outrage; parties say claims of normalcy exposed

    Killing of 4 villagers in Rajouri sparks outrage; parties say claims of normalcy exposed

    Recent Videos

    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon