Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India achieving 'big big milestones' in roadmap to be semiconductor nation: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    "These milestones represent just the initial phase of India's rapid growth as a reliable and influential partner within global electronics and semiconductor value and supply chains. The journey has only just begun, and there is much more to look forward to as India solidifies its position as a significant player in the industry," MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

    India achieving 'big big milestones in roadmap to be semiconductor nation: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 8:37 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the United States has helped India achieve big milestones in its roadmap and growth as a Semiconductor nation, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday. Strengthening the Semiconductor supply chains was one of the key areas of discussion between India and the United States.

    With the backing of the India Semiconductor Mission, Micron Technology, Inc. has committed over $800 million to establish a state-of-the-art semiconductor assembly and test facility in India. This significant investment is part of a larger $2.75 billion project aimed at boosting semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in the country.

    In a similar vein, Applied Materials has unveiled plans to construct a Semiconductor Centre for Commercialization and Innovation in India. This initiative aims to strengthen the semiconductor supply chain diversification between our two nations, fostering collaboration and technological advancements.

    Lam Research is taking a proactive role in advancing India's semiconductor education and workforce development objectives. Through its "Semiverse Solution," the company plans to provide training to 60,000 Indian engineers. This comprehensive program will play a crucial role in accelerating India's capabilities in the semiconductor field.

    Recognizing the immense potential for collaboration, the US Semiconductor Industry Association and India Electronics Semiconductor Association have jointly released an interim readiness assessment. This assessment serves as a guide to identifying immediate opportunities within the industry while fostering the long-term strategic development of complementary semiconductor ecosystems.

    The Union Minister of State for Electronics & Technology took to Twitter to say, "Big Big milestones in India's roadmap & growth as a Semiconductor nation. In the last 18 months after the announcement of the Semiconductor vision by PM Narendra Modi and investment of Rs 76,000 crore to catalyze and build India's Semicon Ecosystem, much progress has been made."

    Listing the progress achieved in this sector, Chandrasekhar said that a vibrant Semicon Design innovation ecosystem was rapidly growing with scores of new startups, including five under the Semicon India Future Design program. He also mentioned about strategic Indian RISC-V program to develop next-gen Digital India RISCV (DIRV) chips and systems.

    The Union Minister said, "India has come a long way in the last 9 years under PM Narendra Modi and the world recognises India’s rise as an economic and technological power. This is the progress that PM Narendra Modi's vision and leadership have delivered at such speed in this short period. These milestones are just the beginning as there is more to come as India rapidly grows as a significant and trusted partner to global electronics and semiconductor value and supply chains."

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 8:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol Diesel Price Today 23 June Check cost per litre in your city gcw

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 23 June: Check cost per litre in your city

    Urban Enviro Waste Management IPO opens with a bang; lists at Rs 141 per share

    Urban Enviro Waste Management IPO opens with a bang; lists at Rs 141 per share

    PM Modi US visit invites General Electric to play bigger role in India aviation renewable energy sector gcw

    PM Modi invites General Electric to play bigger role in India's aviation, renewable energy sector

    Look forward to greater opportunities in India Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra after meeting PM Modi gcw

    'Look forward to greater opportunities in India': Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra after meeting PM Modi

    Petrol Diesel Price Today 22 June Check cost per litre in your city gcw

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 22 June: Check cost per litre in your city

    Recent Stories

    Petrol Diesel Price Today 23 June Check cost per litre in your city gcw

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 23 June: Check cost per litre in your city

    Kerala news LIVE 23 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Fake degree certificate: Accused Nikhil Thomas on run for five days; Police intensify search

    Shah Rukh Khan daughter Suhana Khan turns agriculturist Actress buys farm in Alibaug for Rs 12.91 Crores RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns agriculturist: Actress buys farm in Alibaug for Rs 12.91 Crores

    Tiku Weds Sheru Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Avneet Kaur's film gets mixed reaction from social media users; read comments RBA

    Tiku Weds Sheru Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Avneet Kaur's film gets mixed reaction from social media users

    PM Modi and President Biden raise a toast for India-US relations at White House State Dinner

    PM Modi and President Biden raise a toast for India-US relations at White House State Dinner

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon