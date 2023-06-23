India achieving 'big big milestones' in roadmap to be semiconductor nation: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

"These milestones represent just the initial phase of India's rapid growth as a reliable and influential partner within global electronics and semiconductor value and supply chains. The journey has only just begun, and there is much more to look forward to as India solidifies its position as a significant player in the industry," MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the United States has helped India achieve big milestones in its roadmap and growth as a Semiconductor nation, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday. Strengthening the Semiconductor supply chains was one of the key areas of discussion between India and the United States.

With the backing of the India Semiconductor Mission, Micron Technology, Inc. has committed over $800 million to establish a state-of-the-art semiconductor assembly and test facility in India. This significant investment is part of a larger $2.75 billion project aimed at boosting semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in the country.

In a similar vein, Applied Materials has unveiled plans to construct a Semiconductor Centre for Commercialization and Innovation in India. This initiative aims to strengthen the semiconductor supply chain diversification between our two nations, fostering collaboration and technological advancements.

Lam Research is taking a proactive role in advancing India's semiconductor education and workforce development objectives. Through its "Semiverse Solution," the company plans to provide training to 60,000 Indian engineers. This comprehensive program will play a crucial role in accelerating India's capabilities in the semiconductor field.

Recognizing the immense potential for collaboration, the US Semiconductor Industry Association and India Electronics Semiconductor Association have jointly released an interim readiness assessment. This assessment serves as a guide to identifying immediate opportunities within the industry while fostering the long-term strategic development of complementary semiconductor ecosystems.

The Union Minister of State for Electronics & Technology took to Twitter to say, "Big Big milestones in India's roadmap & growth as a Semiconductor nation. In the last 18 months after the announcement of the Semiconductor vision by PM Narendra Modi and investment of Rs 76,000 crore to catalyze and build India's Semicon Ecosystem, much progress has been made."

Listing the progress achieved in this sector, Chandrasekhar said that a vibrant Semicon Design innovation ecosystem was rapidly growing with scores of new startups, including five under the Semicon India Future Design program. He also mentioned about strategic Indian RISC-V program to develop next-gen Digital India RISCV (DIRV) chips and systems.

The Union Minister said, "India has come a long way in the last 9 years under PM Narendra Modi and the world recognises India’s rise as an economic and technological power. This is the progress that PM Narendra Modi's vision and leadership have delivered at such speed in this short period. These milestones are just the beginning as there is more to come as India rapidly grows as a significant and trusted partner to global electronics and semiconductor value and supply chains."