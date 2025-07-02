The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) celebrated its 77th anniversary on July 1st at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the world's largest accounting body, celebrated its 77th Chartered Accountants Day on July 1. On this occasion, a grand celebration was organised at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The celebration was inaugurated by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, as the Chief Guest in the presence of CA Charanjot Singh Nanda, President ICAI and CA.

Prasanna Kumar D, Vice President, ICAI. Also present were Central and Regional Council Members of ICAI; CA Jai Kumar Batra, Secretary, ICAI and a galaxy of Past Presidents.

During the inaugural address, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, highlighted, ' “Today, we celebrate not just the legacy of an institution, your 77th anniversary, but we celebrate here the spirit of integrity, diligence and nation building that defines this great profession. Chartered Accountants stand as architects of financial integrity, custodians of transparency and trusted partners in national governance.”

"Their expertise today goes far beyond audits and taxation, shaping corporate strategy, sustainability and building investor confidence both at home and globally. Through diligence, integrity and world-class standards, the profession has played a crucial role in strengthening India's rise as a global economic powerhouse. As the nation moves towards Viksit Bharat by 2047, I am confident that ICAI and the CA fraternity will continue driving growth, trust and sustainability across every sector, and helping script the next chapter of India's development story.

Heartiest congratulations to ICAI and all its members on this remarkable milestone," he added.

During his presidential address, ICAI President said, “ From 1700 members to over 5 lakh members spanning across 47 countries, ICAI has grown a long way in the last 77 years. As a trusted partner in nation-building, ICAI has always supported the Government initiatives contributing to India's journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat. Our profession is evolving rapidly, with AI, blockchain, and big data, the tools may change, but our values must remain constant.”

While extending a vote of thanks, Prasanna Kumar D, Vice President, ICAI, stated, “Chartered Accountants are the pillars of the Indian economy and will continue to partner in nation-building to make India a developed nation by 2047.”

The event also witnessed an insightful technical session on the Capital Market addressed by Shri Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor, Zee Business and Shri Vijay Kedia, Capital Market Expert.

On the occasion of CA Day, ICAI launched the 'ICAI AI Agent' -- a next-generation, AI-powered digital workspace designed for its employees, with plans to extend it to members and students in the next phase. This milestone marks a significant leap in ICAI's journey towards building a smarter, AI-enabled professional ecosystem.

Further, ICAI also established a group dedicated to the development of the rural economy. This group focuses on a people-centric approach, promoting agri-entrepreneurship, localising sustainable development goals, and ensuring the effective implementation of government schemes at the grassroots level.

Paying tribute to ICAI's 77th Foundation Day, a cultural dance presentation on the theme 'VISHWASNIYA' showcasing the journey of ICAI through traditional and folk dances of India was performed.