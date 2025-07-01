Indian Railways new rules July 1: Aadhaar link for Tatkal, fare changes, and more
Starting today, Indian Railways has implemented three significant changes, including mandatory Aadhaar for Tatkal ticket booking and a fare hike. Let's delve into the details.
3 Major Changes In Railways From Today
Train travel is the backbone of India. A large number of people prefer train travel as it is convenient and easy to travel long distances. Every day, millions of people travel by train by making reservations.
Railways also offers various concessions to passengers. In this situation, three major changes are being made in the railways from today (July 1). We will see about it in detail in this news.
Tatkal scheme
Getting a confirmed ticket on trains has become very difficult. But in case of emergency, the railway's Tatkal scheme helps. The Tatkal scheme allows passengers to book train tickets one day before their journey.
This is suitable for immediate or urgent travel needs. However, due to high demand and limited number of tickets, getting a confirmed Tatkal ticket is a big challenge.
Aadhaar is mandatory for booking Tatkal tickets
While common people find it difficult to get Tatkal tickets, people have been constantly accusing agents of getting Tatkal tickets easily. Hence, the Railways has announced that Aadhaar is mandatory for booking Tatkal tickets from today.
That is, those who have an IRCTC account can book Tatkal tickets only if they link it with Aadhaar. Through this, fake agents will be eliminated from now on. Passengers have welcomed this decision of the Railways.
Train fares
Similarly, train fares have also been increased from today. That is, the fare for AC classes has been increased by 2 paise per km and the fare for non-AC classes has been increased by 1 paise per km.
The Railway Ministry has ordered to increase the fare for non-AC classes in mail and express trains by 1 paise per kilometer and the fare for all AC classes by 2 paise per kilometer.
Fares for suburban trains and monthly season tickets have not been increased. Similarly, the ordinary second class fare up to 500 km has not been increased.
Waiting list
If we book a ticket on trains, the final list called chart is released 4 hours before the departure of the train. If the waiting list is not confirmed and the ticket is not confirmed, passengers who do not get tickets have to change their travel plans in a hurry.
To avoid inconvenience to passengers, the chart will be released 8 hours before the train departs. This will allow passengers whose tickets are not confirmed to make their next plan without any rush. Also, the server has been upgraded to book more than 1 lakh tickets, while 35,000 tickets were booked per hour so far, the Railways said.