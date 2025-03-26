How India handles e-waste: Recycling, disposal and future trends

Read Full Article

e-waste in India: E-waste is a serious public health and environmental issue in India. Approximately 2 million tons of e-waste are generated annually. E-waste management is dominated by the informal sector, with a significant portion collected and recycled through unregulated practices.

This often leads to environmental and health concerns due to improper handling of hazardous materials. The government has implemented regulations to improve e-waste management, but challenges remain regarding awareness, collection infrastructure, and systematic disposal methods.

Key points about e-waste management in India:

Informal Sector Dominance:

Over 90% of e-waste collection in India is managed by the informal sector, where recycling practices are often unsafe and environmentally harmful, exposing workers to toxic substances without proper protection.

Lack of Awareness:

Many in India are unaware of proper e-waste disposal methods, leading to improper disposal in landfills or through unorganized collectors.

Increasing E-waste:

The volume of e-waste in India is rapidly growing due to increased use of electronic devices.

Environmental impacts:

Improper handling of e-waste leads to soil and water contamination due to the leaching of hazardous chemicals like lead, cadmium, and mercury.

Health Hazards:

Workers in the informal e-waste recycling sector are at higher risk of health problems due to exposure to toxic substances.

Recent Advances in E-waste Management in India:

E-waste (Management) Rules, 2022:

The Indian government has enacted new regulations to improve e-waste management, including stricter producer responsibility, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), and a system for monitoring e-waste collection and recycling.

Focus on Systematic Recycling Facilities:

Efforts are being made to promote the development of systematic e-waste recycling facilities with formal safety measures.

Public Awareness Campaigns:

Campaigns are being launched to raise consumer awareness about the importance of proper e-waste disposal and the environmental impacts of improper handling.

Challenges in E-waste Management in India:

Enforcement Issues:

Ensuring compliance with e-waste regulations and addressing illegal e-waste dumping remains a challenge.

Lack of Infrastructure:

Insufficient collection centers and recycling facilities in rural areas hinder systematic e-waste management.

Economic Considerations:

The informal sector often provides cheaper e-waste collection services, making it difficult to transition to formal recycling practices.

What Individuals Can Do:

Systematic Disposal: Locate authorized e-waste collection centers and dispose of old electronic devices responsibly.

Donate or Resell: Consider donating or selling old electronic devices that are still functional.

Raise Awareness: Spread awareness about the importance of proper e-waste disposal within your community.

Recycling Fee

The government should reconsider policy instruments under the EPR approach. Given the presence of the informal sector, it needs strengths in collection logistics. Mandatory take-back with collection targets may not be the best tool. Producer responsibility comes in many forms other than mandatory take-back.

Economic instruments such as an advanced recycling fee or advanced disposal fee for each product sold in the market would relieve producers of the physical responsibility of collection, and the revenue generated could be used to create markets for end-of-life or useless materials. The revenue going into a separate fund can be used in several ways.

Some examples: (a) Subsidizing consumers to deposit their e-waste at designated centers, (b) Directly funding recyclers (c) Helping informal sector employees with training or skill development or providing a greater social safety net for workers. These decisions can be made within the advisory board recommended in the informal sector.

The problem with economic instruments is determining the correct fee. The principles of economics would recommend a fee equal to the marginal external cost of end-of-life equipment. Although external cost estimation is difficult in practice, the fee should be high enough to fund environmentally sound e-waste processing and disposal.

The fee can provide sufficient incentives for design for environmental changes in product design, which is one of the key goals of the global EPR approach. In the long term, to further encourage changes, the fee may be determined based on factors such as the ease of recycling, disposal, and environmental impact of the materials used in an appliance. The policy framework should also focus on the development and/or technology transfer of domestic technologies to promote the widespread use of environmentally friendly e-waste recycling technologies.

Public Awareness of E-waste Management

Current e-waste regulations require manufacturers to provide information on their websites regarding e-waste impacts, appropriate disposal practices, and other issues. There is also a need to conduct awareness campaigns at regular intervals. Many manufacturers have already provided information on websites, but evidence shows that overall awareness levels among total consumers remain low. Strict guidelines/regulations for manufacturers regarding the frequency and method of these awareness campaigns could improve the situation.

Alternatively, manufacturers should be compelled to conduct these campaigns through grassroots organizations working in the e-waste sector. For its part, the government should consider integrating e-waste awareness campaigns with other waste streams such as batteries and municipal solid waste.

Research on effective messaging techniques and evaluation of information campaigns are also part of the government's role. These awareness efforts should move towards safely handling e-waste and reducing the consumption of electronic goods in the long term. Overall, public awareness-building efforts should be based on partnerships and collaboration among various stakeholders.

The Role of Revolution in the E-waste Management System

Information campaigns, capacity building, and awareness are crucial to promoting environmentally friendly e-waste management programs. Increasing efforts are urgently needed to improve current practices such as collection schemes and management practices to reduce any illegal trade in electronic waste. Reducing the number of hazardous substances in electrical products will also positively affect specific e-waste streams as it will support the prevention process.

In India, most e-waste is recycled in unorganized units, which involve a significant amount of manpower. Recovering metals from PCBs in primitive ways is a very dangerous activity. Proper education, awareness, and, most importantly, alternative cost-effective technology must be provided to those who earn a livelihood from this.

The Need for New Technologies is Essential

The composition of e-waste is rapidly changing as new electronic devices enter the market. This requires significant investment in research and development for innovative recycling methods and technologies to future-proof India's e-waste policies and management. For example, the use of smartphones in India has expanded dramatically over the past five years, but no e-waste recycling rules yet include the lithium-ion batteries that power the devices.

Various new battery and materials technologies are being developed to manufacture next-generation electronic devices. Therefore, the Indian government must promote and fund research that develops innovative, future-oriented technologies for recycling and converting new e-waste streams into higher-value products.

A Complete Approach is Needed

A holistic approach is needed to address the challenges India faces in e-waste management. An appropriate mechanism must be created to include small units in the unorganized sector and large units in the organized sector in the same value chain. Our approach may be that units from the unorganized sector focus on collection, sorting, and extraction, while the organized sector can do metal extraction, recycling, and disposal.

E-waste management in India is a major challenge for governments in many developing countries. It is becoming a major public health problem and is increasing at a rapid rate day by day. It must be collected separately, treated effectively, and disposed of. This is a diversion from regular landfills and open burning. It is essential to integrate an informal sector with a formal sector. Competent authorities in developing countries like India must establish mechanisms for handling and treating electronic waste safely and sustainably.

