A BIRC survey reveals Gulf instability is influencing global rice buyers, with 37% citing it as a factor in travel decisions. This trend benefits India, positioning it as a direct sourcing hub for its rice production and export ecosystem.

BIRC 2026 Sees Strong International Registration The conference is scheduled to open at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on October 23. By August 30, BIRC recorded registrations from 3,317 international buyers representing 138 countries. Bangladesh leads with 336 buyers, followed by Benin with 179 and Nigeria with 177. The UAE accounts for 145 registrations, Nepal and the Philippines have 137 each, Ethiopia records 127, Saudi Arabia accounts for 125, and Indonesia and South Africa have registered 109 buyers each.The broader trade dynamic highlighted how companies navigate market disruption by developing multiple specialized sourcing points closer to production hubs. While platforms such as Gulfood in Dubai continue to host vast international exhibitions, specialized commodity gatherings provide commercial directness. For the Indian rice trade, the ability to build structured buyer-seller connections creates an avenue to secure repeat relationships across global markets. Geopolitical Tensions Impacting Regional Hubs International trade networks face increasing scrutiny as prolonged geopolitical risks test traditional regional meeting points. The impact of the Iran conflict has affected commercial travel beyond the food sector, with entities such as JPMorgan and Partners Group relocating or cancelling gatherings in the UAE earlier this year.At the same time, Dubai International Airport recorded a sharp decline in passenger traffic during March amid aviation disruptions, while the United States maintains a Level 3 "Reconsider Travel" advisory for the UAE citing armed conflict, drone and missile risks, and flight issues. Furthermore, reports indicate that the UAE suspended trade, commercial exchanges, and financial transactions with Iran late last month as tensions escalated. Expert Analysis: A Shift in Sourcing Strategy “Geopolitical risk is now entering the decision-making process of international buyers,” Dev Garg, Vice-President of the Indian Rice Exporters’ Federation, stated.According to Garg, the survey does not suggest that buyers attend BIRC solely because of the Gulf situation, nor does it imply that established exhibition platforms face immediate replacement. “The more important takeaway is that businesses may increasingly want multiple locations where they can meet suppliers rather than concentrating their entire sourcing and networking calendar around one geography,” he added. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) A Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) survey highlighted that for an overseas rice buyer, travelling to India can mean gaining direct access to the country’s production, milling, processing and export ecosystem. It noted that rising geopolitical instability in the Gulf influences corporate travel and sourcing patterns. In a survey of registered overseas buyers for BIRC 2026, about 37 per cent of respondents stated that instability in the Gulf affected their decisions regarding participation in international trade events.The conference is scheduled to open at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on October 23. By August 30, BIRC recorded registrations from 3,317 international buyers representing 138 countries. Bangladesh leads with 336 buyers, followed by Benin with 179 and Nigeria with 177. The UAE accounts for 145 registrations, Nepal and the Philippines have 137 each, Ethiopia records 127, Saudi Arabia accounts for 125, and Indonesia and South Africa have registered 109 buyers each.The broader trade dynamic highlighted how companies navigate market disruption by developing multiple specialized sourcing points closer to production hubs. While platforms such as Gulfood in Dubai continue to host vast international exhibitions, specialized commodity gatherings provide commercial directness. For the Indian rice trade, the ability to build structured buyer-seller connections creates an avenue to secure repeat relationships across global markets.International trade networks face increasing scrutiny as prolonged geopolitical risks test traditional regional meeting points. The impact of the Iran conflict has affected commercial travel beyond the food sector, with entities such as JPMorgan and Partners Group relocating or cancelling gatherings in the UAE earlier this year.At the same time, Dubai International Airport recorded a sharp decline in passenger traffic during March amid aviation disruptions, while the United States maintains a Level 3 "Reconsider Travel" advisory for the UAE citing armed conflict, drone and missile risks, and flight issues. Furthermore, reports indicate that the UAE suspended trade, commercial exchanges, and financial transactions with Iran late last month as tensions escalated.“Geopolitical risk is now entering the decision-making process of international buyers,” Dev Garg, Vice-President of the Indian Rice Exporters’ Federation, stated.According to Garg, the survey does not suggest that buyers attend BIRC solely because of the Gulf situation, nor does it imply that established exhibition platforms face immediate replacement. “The more important takeaway is that businesses may increasingly want multiple locations where they can meet suppliers rather than concentrating their entire sourcing and networking calendar around one geography,” he added. (ANI)