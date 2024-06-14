Govt extends deadline to update Aadhaar card for FREE! Know new date, why is it important & more

The Indian government has extended the deadline for Aadhaar card updates free of charge until September 14, 2024. This extension aims to ensure residents can keep their Aadhaar information accurate and up-to-date without any fees .

The Indian government has extended till September 14, 2024, the deadline for residents to update their Aadhaar card data at no cost. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced an extension that would give citizens an extra three months to make sure their Aadhaar information is current and valid without having to pay any fees.

Indian citizens are assigned a 12-digit unique identity number called Aadhaar, which is determined from their biometric and demographic information. This system aims to eliminate duplicate and fake identities, ensuring a more transparent and secure process for accessing various government and financial services.

Keeping Aadhaar details current is crucial for maintaining uninterrupted access to government services and financial systems. The main instrument for confirming identification on many platforms is the Aadhaar number. Frequent updates improve security and efficiency in service delivery by assisting the government in preventing identity duplication and detecting fraudulent activity.

The Aadhaar Enrolment and renew Regulations, 2016 mandate that people renew their Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents every 10 years from the date of Aadhaar enrollment. This requirement ensures the Aadhaar database remains accurate and reflects any changes in personal information, such as address, name, or marital status.

You must go to the closest Aadhaar Enrollment Centre to update biometric data, such as fingerprints, iris scans, or face photos. To find the closest centre, utilise the UIDAI website. Provide your biometric data at the centre, adhere to the authentication guidelines, and turn in the necessary paperwork for validation. You will receive an acknowledgment receipt with a URN to follow the progress of your biometric update after finishing the process.

