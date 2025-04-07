user
April 9 RBI meet: Economists predict 50 bps cut as pre-emptive strike on tariff fallout

Debopam Chaudhuri, Chief Economist at Piramal Group, suggested that the RBI should consider front-loading the rate cuts to support the Indian economy.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 7, 2025, 2:24 PM IST

As global markets continue to see a sharp decline, several economists are urging the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to take stronger steps in its upcoming monetary policy meeting. In an exclusive interaction with ANI, economists suggest that the current global and domestic conditions present a good opportunity for the central bank to cut interest rates.

Debopam Chaudhuri, Chief Economist at Piramal Group, suggested that the RBI should consider front-loading the rate cuts to support the Indian economy. He said, "RBI should consider front-loading rate cuts, and a 50-basis-point cut in April can be a good pre-emptive move. Domestic inflation is low, globally, yields are coming down, and USDINR has regained some of its lost ground. These trends present a good opportunity for aggressive rate cuts."

Chaudhuri believes that since inflation is currently under control and the rupee has started to strengthen again, the RBI can afford to act boldly in this policy meeting to support growth.

However, not all experts agree on the same level of rate cut. Sonal Badhan, Economics Specialist at Bank of Baroda, expects a smaller cut of 25 basis points but agrees that the RBI will move towards a more growth-friendly stance.

"We are going with a 25 basis points rate cut, as RBI will remain cautious until the situation of monsoon is more clear. However, the stance will be changed to accommodative, implying that after this, there is scope for more than one 25 basis points rate cut, depending upon the prevailing macro-economic situation," she said.

Globally, central banks are struggling to maintain economic stability amid rising uncertainties. One major concern is the recent tariff announcements by U.S. President Donald Trump. These protectionist measures have added pressure on the economies around the world, making it harder for central banks to strike a balance between supporting growth and controlling inflation.

With both global and domestic challenges in view, all eyes are now on the RBI's next move. The upcoming monetary policy meeting is expected to set the tone for how the central bank will respond to the growing concerns in the months ahead.

The monetary policy committee meeting starts on Monday in Mumbai, and policy rates will be announced on April 9.

