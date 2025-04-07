iPhones, cars, rice and more: What will cost you more after US tariff hike

Read Full Article

In a sweeping move that has rattled global trade, US President Donald Trump has imposed a minimum 10% tariff on nearly all goods entering the United States. Affecting trade with 180 countries, including India, the new tariff regime is expected to cause a spike in prices across a wide range of goods—from smartphones and sneakers to shrimp and steel.

For India, the hit is especially sharp. Exports to the US will now attract a 26% duty, a move justified by the Trump administration as "reciprocal" in light of America's $46 billion trade deficit with New Delhi. While the White House insists the tariffs are meant to level the playing field, economists and industry leaders warn that the immediate fallout will be rising costs for consumers and strained supply chains. Here's a look at which goods are likely to get costlier in the coming weeks:

Smartphones and gadgets:

Apple's flagship products—iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and AirPods—are primarily manufactured in countries now subject to the new US tariffs, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Ireland. As costs rise for Apple, the tech giant may be forced to pass on the burden to consumers, resulting in price hikes in the US, India, and other major markets.

Footwear from global brands:

Nike and Adidas are also caught in the crosshairs. Nearly 50% of Nike’s shoes and over 25% of Adidas’ products are made in Vietnam, which now faces a massive 46% US duty. This could make branded footwear significantly more expensive, both in the US and globally.

Jewellery and gemstones:

India's gems and jewellery sector, which accounts for almost 13% of its exports to the US, is expected to be among the worst hit. With already high gold prices, the added tariff burden could make gold and diamond jewellery costlier for US consumers, and dent demand.

Textiles and apparel:

Indian textiles, garments, and fashion exports will also feel the squeeze. These products, already facing stiff global competition, may lose price competitiveness due to the 26% tariff, potentially raising clothing prices in the US.

Seafood and meat:

Exports like shrimp, basmati rice, and buffalo meat, worth billions to India's agricultural economy, are now under threat. American importers may reduce orders or seek alternative markets, which could result in reduced supply and higher prices for these items in US supermarkets.

Cars, auto parts, and appliances:

The tariffs also extend to vehicles, steel, aluminium, and heavy machinery. This could impact everything from car prices and repair costs to washing machines and refrigerators, especially those with imported components.

Electronics and engineering goods:

Electronics and engineering exports from India, including smart devices, components, and industrial machinery, are now more expensive to import into the US. This may lead to increased prices in consumer electronics and industrial tools.

What lies ahead?

While the US argues this is a long-overdue correction to unfair trade practices, industry experts fear the tariffs could backfire, causing retaliatory measures, disruption of global supply chains, and inflation in key sectors.

