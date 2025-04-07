Lifestyle
Understand what situations or thoughts cause your overthinking, so you can address them effectively.
Challenge your overthinking with positive perspectives to shift your mental focus.
Use techniques like meditation or deep breathing to stay present and calm.
Allocate specific time frames to make choices, preventing prolonged rumination.
Exercise helps clear your mind and reduces the stress that fuels overthinking.
