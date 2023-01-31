Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google layoff: Employee discovered about job loss while feeding newborn daughter at 2 am

    Former Googler Nicholas Dufau said he felt "acutely expendable" after being laid off via email. He wrote on LinkedIn that he discovered he'd lost his job while feeding his newborn daughter at 2 a.m. "I received a notification that I had lost access to my Google corporate accounts," he added.

    Google layoff Employee discovered about job loss while feeding newborn daughter at 2 am gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 4:34 PM IST

    A former Google employee said that while caring to his infant daughter, he learned of his layoff. Nicholas Dufau, a Los Angeles-based lawyer who was on parental leave after his daughter was born in the early hours of January 17, was working as the associate product counsel for Google for the past six months.

    "I became a parent on Tuesday morning at two in the morning. My Google coworkers sent me virtual confetti and heart emoticons the next day to wish me luck on my paternity leave. When my baby needed to be fed at two in the morning on Friday, I got a message that I had lost access to my Google business accounts. I had been laid off via automated email," Dufau said.

    Also Read | Google layoff: 'Was blocked out of system in middle of call...' HR describes how he was sacked

    He noted that his six-month employment at Google came to an end last week. During that time, he was a member of a team made up of bright, motivated, and hospitable people who welcomed him into the Google family.

    “They reassured me that the company was one that treasured its employees and encouraged me to take the full extent of my parental leave to cherish this precious time with my family. I had never been so thankful to find myself on a team that valued me as a person," Dufau said.

    Also Read | Google layoff: CEO Sundar Pichai clarifies on how the firing process took place

    Every layoff is painful, he said, but the timing of my experience made me feel foolish as well as profoundly expendable. “Fortunately, many of my former colleagues have reached out with warmest wishes and sympathies, all while they continue to navigate what I’m sure are tumultuous times at Google," he added.

    Recently, Google parent Alphabet made the decision to slash 12,000 positions, or 6% of its global workforce. Recently, 18,000 and 10,000 jobs were slashed at Amazon and Microsoft, respectively.

    Also Read | IBM announces 3,900 job cuts after missing annual cash target

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 4:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rupee falls to 82 as Economic Survey sees currency to remain under pressure AJR

    Rupee falls to 82 as Economic Survey sees currency to remain under pressure

    Economic Survey indicates Budget 2023 will support trade and industry policies CAIT

    'Economic Survey assures a pragmatic and positive Budget 2023'

    Budget 2023 Key highlights of Modi government s Economic Survey gcw

    Budget 2023: Key highlights of Modi govt's Economic Survey

    Budget 2023: Know key people responsible for upcoming Union Budget - adt

    Budget 2023: Know key people responsible for upcoming Union Budget

    Gautam Adani slips out of top 10 billionaires list loses USD 8 billion net worth gcw

    Gautam Adani slips out of top 10 billionaires’ list, loses around $8 billion in net worth

    Recent Stories

    football Once a Cityzen Joao Cancelo sends heart-warming message to Man City fans ahead of move to Bayern Munich snt

    'Once a Cityzen...': Cancelo sends heart-warming message to Man City fans ahead of move to Bayern Munich

    Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva Group MD Jaysukh Patel surrenders before session court in Gujarat; check details - adt

    Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva Group MD Jaysukh Patel surrenders before session court; check details

    Video Sunny Leone gets hurt, shares video of her bleeding toe on Instagram-WATCH RBA

    Video: Sunny Leone gets hurt, shares video of her bleeding toe on Instagram-WATCH

    'Mad respect': Uorfi Javed hails Kangana Ranaut for defending the style icon's fashion choices vma

    'Mad respect': Urfi Javed hails Kangana Ranaut for defending the style icon's fashion choices

    Through President, BJP is running its next election campaign: Congress on Prez Droupadi Murmu's speech - adt

    Through President, BJP is running its next election campaign: Congress on Prez Droupadi Murmu's speech

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon