Google layoff: CEO Sundar Pichai clarifies on how the firing process took place

Google layoff: Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly clarified that nothing was random and there was a proper process in which the company decided who should be fired. Read full story here.

Since Google announced that up to 12,000 employees will be let go, many staff have been perplexed about how the business intends to implement the decision because they were not notified beforehand. Google recently informed its workers of the layoffs via email and advised them that all of their inquiries will be addressed in a town hall meeting.

Many Google employees expressed their rage and fear about what may come next after this. A Google employee who had been with the firm for more than 16 years was also let go, and she believes that because tech corporations view their employees as completely disposable, people should place more value on their personal lives than their professional ones.

Blair Bolick, another employee, expressed a similar range of feelings and claimed that the news of the layoff was not delivered in a suitable way. In the middle of the night, a lot of users found themselves locked out of their accounts. According to a media report, those who had favourable performance assessments may have also been asked to leave.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, reportedly stated that nothing was arbitrary and that the business followed a specific procedure when deciding who should be fired during a town hall meeting. The cuts, he claimed, "were made in a very organised, highly focused fashion; there was nothing random about it."

According to a Business Insider report, Fiona Cicconi, Google's top people officer, also disclosed some of the variables that were taken into account for layoffs. Based on each employee's productivity, performance, and skill set, job cutbacks were made.

The impacted employees will get a severance package from Google that includes 16 weeks of income, two weeks for each extra year of employment, and at least 16 weeks of GSU vesting, according to the CEO.

