Google layoff: 'Was blocked out of system in middle of call...' HR describes how he was sacked

Google layoffs impacted 12,000 employees. Some of the affected workers said that they were surprised and didn't see it coming. An employee said that when he could no longer access his account, he learned that he had been sacked. Similar circumstances occurred with a Google recruiter who was on the phone with a possible applicant when the call abruptly ended. Even the recruiters at Google were unaware of the startling move because the firm has been so covert with its layoffs.

Former Google recruiter Dan Lanigan-Ryan described how his call with a possible applicant was cut off. During the call on Friday, he said that he attempted to get in to an internal business website but was unable. His teammate wasn't the only one who had similar problems. His team's other members also had complaints about being abruptly logged off of their computers. Prior to receiving an email informing them of the layoff, their management disregarded the issue as a technical one.

Ryan said soon after he lost access to the company website, his email was also blocked and the call with his candidate was dropped. Then, he said, "that was it." "I was excluded from every single thing. About 15, 20 minutes later, I noticed on the news that Google had announced 12,000 layoffs."

Ryan also wrote a lengthy article on his firing on LinkedIn. He admitted that Google was his ideal business. He was walking his dog a year ago when he got the job offer from Google. However, his happiness was short-lived, as only a year later, he was impacted in the Google layoffs.

Google laid off 12,000 employees across departments. The company CEO Sundar Pichai took complete responsibility of the layoffs and promised to pay severance package to all the impacted employees.

