Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google layoff: 'Was blocked out of system in middle of call...' HR describes how he was sacked

    Google layoff: An employee revealed that he discovered that he was fired when he could not access his account anymore. A similar thing happened with a Google recruiter, who was in the middle of a call with a potential candidate when the call was disconnected all of a sudden. Read full story here.

    Google layoff Was blocked out of system in middle of hiring call HR describes how he was sacked gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 2:10 PM IST

    Google layoffs impacted 12,000 employees. Some of the affected workers said that they were surprised and didn't see it coming. An employee said that when he could no longer access his account, he learned that he had been sacked. Similar circumstances occurred with a Google recruiter who was on the phone with a possible applicant when the call abruptly ended. Even the recruiters at Google were unaware of the startling move because the firm has been so covert with its layoffs.

    Former Google recruiter Dan Lanigan-Ryan described how his call with a possible applicant was cut off. During the call on Friday, he said that he attempted to get in to an internal business website but was unable. His teammate wasn't the only one who had similar problems. His team's other members also had complaints about being abruptly logged off of their computers. Prior to receiving an email informing them of the layoff, their management disregarded the issue as a technical one.

    Also Read | German software giant SAP to lay off 3,000 employees to 'strengthen core business'

    Ryan said soon after he lost access to the company website, his email was also blocked and the call with his candidate was dropped. Then, he said, "that was it." "I was excluded from every single thing. About 15, 20 minutes later, I noticed on the news that Google had announced 12,000 layoffs."

    Also Read | IBM announces 3,900 job cuts after missing annual cash target

    Ryan also wrote a lengthy article on his firing on LinkedIn. He admitted that Google was his ideal business. He was walking his dog a year ago when he got the job offer from Google. However, his happiness was short-lived, as only a year later, he was impacted in the Google layoffs.

    Google laid off 12,000 employees across departments. The company CEO Sundar Pichai took complete responsibility of the layoffs and promised to pay severance package to all the impacted employees. 

    Also Read | Google layoff: CEO Sundar Pichai clarifies on how the firing process took place

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 2:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Air India's progress has been 'nothing short of stunning': CEO Campbell Wilson after one year under the TATA fold - adt

    Finalising a historic order of new aircraft: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson

    Union Budget 2023 Traditional halwa ceremony held today Know what it is its significance gcw

    Union Budget 2023: Traditional 'halwa' ceremony held today; Know what it is & its significance

    German software giant SAP to lay off 3000 employees to strengthen core business gcw

    German software giant SAP to lay off 3,000 employees to 'strengthen core business'

    IBM announces 3900 job cuts after missing annual cash target gcw

    IBM announces 3,900 job cuts after missing annual cash target

    Google layoff CEO Sundar Pichai clarifies on how the firing process took place gcw

    Google layoff: CEO Sundar Pichai clarifies on how the firing process took place

    Recent Stories

    tennis 'Ubuntu': What does the African word Tsitsipas signed after storming into Australian Open 2023 final mean snt

    'Ubuntu': What does the African word Tsitsipas signed after storming into Australian Open 2023 final mean?

    Money laundering case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets Dubai trip permit; check details AJR

    Money laundering case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets Dubai trip permit; check details

    Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan schools Tina Datta, says, 'Tina ka behavior is disgusting' vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan schools Tina Datta, says, 'Tina ka behavior is disgusting'

    Pariksha pe Charcha 2023: 'Work hard or smart work', Here's what PM Modi answered - adt

    Pariksha pe Charcha 2023: 'Work hard or smart work', Here's what PM Modi answered

    tennis Australian Open 2023 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas hopes 'childhood dream' to become World No.1 comes true snt

    Australian Open 2023 finalist Tsitsipas hopes 'childhood dream' to become World No.1 comes true

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon