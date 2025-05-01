Good news for Indian consumers amidst global uncertainties. LPG cylinder prices have been reduced from May 1st. Find out the new price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder.

Amidst the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas conflict, and India's preparations for counter-terrorism operations, the supply of several commodities has been disrupted, leading to price increases. However, there's good news amidst these developments. Cooking gas (LPG cylinder) prices have been reduced from today. Several prices have been revised from May 1st, including a decrease in LPG prices by oil marketing companies. The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced from May 1st.

LPG Cylinder Cheaper from Today

Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinders from May 1st. The price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder has been decreased by Rs. 17. This price revision will benefit hotels, restaurants, and other commercial users, ultimately benefiting consumers. Businesses have expressed their happiness with the reduction in commercial cylinder prices.

What is the Price of Domestic Cooking Gas?

While the price of commercial LPG cylinders has been reduced, many are wondering about the price of domestic LPG cylinders. However, there has been no revision in the price of domestic cooking gas, which remains unchanged. Despite several price revisions from May 1st, the price of domestic cooking gas remains stable. Last month, in early April, distribution companies increased the price of domestic cylinders by Rs. 50, which significantly burdened the common people. This price increase came into effect from April 8th. The prices of both Ujjwala and general LPG cylinders were increased. As a result, the price of a 14.2 kg general LPG cylinder rose from Rs. 803 to Rs. 853, while the price of an Ujjwala beneficiary's LPG cylinder increased from Rs. 503 to Rs. 553.

Continuous Reduction in Commercial Cooking Gas Prices

The price of commercial LPG cylinders has been consistently reduced. On March 1st, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was reduced by Rs. 6. In early April, the price was further reduced by Rs. 41. Now, at the beginning of May, it has been reduced by another Rs. 17.

Currently, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs. 1,868.50 in Delhi, Rs. 1,713.50 in Mumbai, and Rs. 1,921.50 in Chennai. In Bengaluru, the price is Rs. 1,820.50, while in Kolkata, it is Rs. 1,851.50. The revised prices are effective from today.