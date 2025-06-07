Image Credit : Google

You can easily check whether your PAN card is active from home.

For this, you need to go to the Income Tax Department's e-filing website.

There, under “Quick Links” or “Instant e-Services”, you will see the option “Verify Your PAN”.

Here you need to enter your PAN number, full name, date of birth and mobile number linked with PAN and Aadhaar.

After this, you will get an OTP. After entering it, you can see whether your PAN card is active or not.