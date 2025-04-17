Congress launched the 'Bekitha Dubari BJP' protest in Karnataka over fuel and LPG price hikes. Surjewala accused the Centre of burdening Kannadigas with ₹5,020 crore and demanded a rollback or resignations from BJP and JD(S) leaders.

Bengaluru : Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday strongly criticised the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of "fleecing the people of Karnataka" through recent hikes in fuel and LPG prices.

The Congress-led Karnataka government launched a state-wide agitation called "Bekitha Dubari BJP" in Bengaluru to protest against the increase in gas and petrol prices. The demonstrations are being led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said, “...This is a reality today of Karnataka and the country. The way in which the Modi government has raised the prices of gas cylinders by Rs 50 and increased excise duty of petrol and diesel by Rs 3, we started a series of protests led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK and KPCC President Shivakumar in Karnataka today from Bengaluru. This is fleecing the people of Karnataka.” He also questioned the silence of BJP and JD(S) MPs, MLAs, and Union Ministers on the issue, accusing them of failing to protect Karnataka's interests.



"Rs 4504 crores is extra burden on account of increased excise duty on petrol and diesel. Rs 515 crores is extra burden on people and sisters of Karnataka on account of increased gas cylinder prices. Why should people of Karnataka pay Rs 5020 crores extra to Modi government? What are the MPs and Union Ministers of Karnataka doing? What are MLAs of BJP and Janata Dal is doing? If they don't have guts oppose Modi, either they should get all the prices rolled back or they should all resign and go back and face new election," Surjewala added.

In a post on X, Surjewala demanded that the Central government roll back the hike in fuel and gas prices.

"The "BEKITHA DUBARI BJP" demonstration today at Freedom Park, Bengaluru led by CM, Sh. @siddaramaiah and PCC President, Sh. @DKShivakumar ! We demand roll back of Rs50 per Gas Cylinder rise and increase in Excise Duty of Rs 2 per litre. The extra burden on Kannadigas alone is Rs4,504 CR for Petrol-Diesel and Rs 515 CR for Gas Cylinder. Why should Kannadigas pay for "costly Modi Govt"?...." the Congress leader posted on X.

Karnataka Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil also criticised the Centre, calling it "anti-poor, anti-common man and anti-farmer."

He said, "Despite the fall of crude oil prices in the international market to Rs 65 per barrel, the Modi government is increasing the price of diesel, petrol and LPG. What is the logic? This money is going to the Modi government. The Modi government has become bankrupt, so they're imposing taxes on the common man... The Modi government is anti-poor, anti-common man, and anti-farmer...

The state government increased the taxes on milk, in which the money is going to the farmer and not the state government... For the electricity price hike, the state government is taking the hit, not the common man..."