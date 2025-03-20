user
user

LPG Cylinder Usage Limit: How Many Gas Cylinders Can You Use in a Year? Read details

The use of cooking gas cylinders is increasing. In this context, shouldn't we use more than 15 cylinders per year? What is the situation of those who use them?

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

LPG Cylinder

Cooking gas has now come to every home, replacing the old firewood stove... Every family, rich or poor, uses gas cylinders.

article_image2

LPG Cylinder

How many gas cylinders can be used in a year in these circumstances? Will the subsidy not be available if more is used?


article_image3

LPG Cylinder

In India, many houses use one cylinder per month, and some houses use up to two cylinders per month. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Beetroot Dosa: Recipe and benefits of THIS high protein breakfast MEG

Beetroot Dosa: Recipe and benefits of THIS high protein breakfast

Travel destinations: Kanha to Sundarbans; 5 India's safest and most picturesque forest getaways MEG

Travel destinations: Kanha to Sundarbans; 5 India's safest and most picturesque forest getaways

Parenting guide: Social media to lifestyle; 5 must-teach concepts to keep teens on track MEG

Parenting guide: Social media to lifestyle; 5 must-teach concepts to keep teens on track

Designing Office Spaces That Inspire and Motivate Employees RBA

Designing Office Spaces That Inspire and Motivate Employees

Food habits to lifestyle: 6 proven Gut health tips by celebrity doctor Steven Gundry MEG

Food habits to lifestyle: 6 proven Gut health tips by celebrity doctor Steven Gundry

Recent Stories

13 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrive in Chennai after freed by Sri Lankan Navy over fishing boundary violation anr

13 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrive in Chennai after freed by Sri Lankan Navy over fishing boundary violation

Kolkata Metro alert: East-West metro to remain closed on Sundays; know why AJR

Kolkata Metro alert: East-West metro to remain closed on Sundays; know why

Ed Sheeran teases new single 'Azizam' ahead of highly anticipated eighth album release NTI

Ed Sheeran teases new single 'Azizam' ahead of highly anticipated eighth album release

BREAKING: BCCI announces Rs 58 crore cash reward for Team India for triumph at ICC Champions Trophy shk

BREAKING: BCCI announces Rs 58 crore cash reward for Team India for triumph at ICC Champions Trophy

Throwback Know about Madhuri Dixit's love story with Ajay Jadeja; know former cricketer net worth RBA

Throwback: Know about Madhuri Dixit's love story with Ajay Jadeja; know former cricketer net worth

Recent Videos

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

Video Icon
Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Video Icon
'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

Video Icon
Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Video Icon