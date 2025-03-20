LPG Cylinder Usage Limit: How Many Gas Cylinders Can You Use in a Year? Read details

Read Full Gallery

The use of cooking gas cylinders is increasing. In this context, shouldn't we use more than 15 cylinders per year? What is the situation of those who use them?

LPG Cylinder

Cooking gas has now come to every home, replacing the old firewood stove... Every family, rich or poor, uses gas cylinders.

LPG Cylinder

How many gas cylinders can be used in a year in these circumstances? Will the subsidy not be available if more is used?

LPG Cylinder

In India, many houses use one cylinder per month, and some houses use up to two cylinders per month.

Latest Videos