    Gold, silver price today, November 7: Precious metals rates rise on Sunday

    Gold price rose by Rs 100 on Sunday, while silver costs Rs 64,400 per kg.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Nov 7, 2021, 9:49 AM IST
    On November 7, 2021, Sunday, gold price observed Rs 100 rise since yesterday as the price of 10 gram of gold stood at Rs 47,220 for 24-carat, while the same amount of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 46,220. As for silver, the price per kilogram of the precious metal on Sunday rose by Rs 100, as 1 kg of silver costs Rs 64,400.

    In Delhi, the price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is Rs 51,550, while the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,250. In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal, for 24-carat and 22-carat on Sunday is Rs 47,220 and Rs 46,220 respectively.

    In Tamil Nadu’s capital, the 24-carat yellow metal was selling at Rs 49,540 (24 carats) while 10 grams of 22-carat gold was selling for Rs 45,410. In Bengaluru, the going rate for 24-carat gold is Rs 49,200 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold is worth Rs 45,000.

    Meanwhile, the price of 1 kg of silver rose by Rs 100 on Sunday, which now stands at Rs 64,400. In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 68,700. In Kolkata and Bengaluru, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 64,400 on Sunday.

    Here are the rates of 22-carat gold and silver in cities across the country:

    Chennai

    Gold: Rs 45,150 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 68,700 per kilogram

    Mumbai

    Gold: Rs 46,220 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 64,400 per kilogram

    Delhi

    Gold: Rs 47,250 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 64,400 per kilogram

    Bengaluru

    Gold: Rs 45,100 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 64,400 per kilogram

    Kolkata

    Gold: Rs 47,500 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 64,400 per kilogram

    Hyderabad

    Gold: Rs 45,100 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 68,700 per kilogram

    Kerala

    Gold: Rs 45,100 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 68,700 per kilogram

    Lucknow

    Gold: Rs 45,610 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 64,400 per kilogram

    Chandigarh

    Gold: Rs 45,610 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 64,400 per kilogram

