Gold, silver price today, November 7: Precious metals rates rise on Sunday

On November 7, 2021, Sunday, gold price observed Rs 100 rise since yesterday as the price of 10 gram of gold stood at Rs 47,220 for 24-carat, while the same amount of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 46,220. As for silver, the price per kilogram of the precious metal on Sunday rose by Rs 100, as 1 kg of silver costs Rs 64,400.

In Delhi, the price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is Rs 51,550, while the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,250. In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal, for 24-carat and 22-carat on Sunday is Rs 47,220 and Rs 46,220 respectively.

In Tamil Nadu’s capital, the 24-carat yellow metal was selling at Rs 49,540 (24 carats) while 10 grams of 22-carat gold was selling for Rs 45,410. In Bengaluru, the going rate for 24-carat gold is Rs 49,200 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold is worth Rs 45,000.

Meanwhile, the price of 1 kg of silver rose by Rs 100 on Sunday, which now stands at Rs 64,400. In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 68,700. In Kolkata and Bengaluru, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 64,400 on Sunday.

Here are the rates of 22-carat gold and silver in cities across the country:

Chennai

Gold: Rs 45,150 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 68,700 per kilogram

Mumbai

Gold: Rs 46,220 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 64,400 per kilogram

Delhi

Gold: Rs 47,250 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 64,400 per kilogram

Bengaluru

Gold: Rs 45,100 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 64,400 per kilogram

Kolkata

Gold: Rs 47,500 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 64,400 per kilogram

Hyderabad

Gold: Rs 45,100 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 68,700 per kilogram

Kerala

Gold: Rs 45,100 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 68,700 per kilogram

Lucknow

Gold: Rs 45,610 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 64,400 per kilogram

Chandigarh

Gold: Rs 45,610 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 64,400 per kilogram

