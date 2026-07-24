E-commerce major Flipkart is reportedly gearing up to enter the food delivery space. The company is said to be exploring a two-pronged strategy involving a standalone app and the ONDC network, with a pilot launch likely in Bengaluru.

According to The Times of India, Walmart-owned e-commerce behemoth Flipkart plans to enter India's food delivery sector within the next 30 days. The business is anticipated to start with a test launch in Bengaluru before deciding on a larger rollout.

According to the TOI article, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy stated that meal delivery is a key use case for the company's larger e-commerce platform. He stated that Flipkart will first conduct a test, learn from user input, and then decide how to spread the service across the country.

According to the report, the company is looking into developing a separate app for food delivery as well as offering the service through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

Flipkart sees opportunities for new players.

Although Swiggy and Zomato dominate the food delivery market, Krishnamurthy believes there is still room for new entrants. Speaking to TOI, he said the sector is always evolving, and disruption has always created opportunities for new enterprises.

According to Datum Intelligence estimates cited by TOI, Zomato held approximately 57% of India's food delivery market at the end of December, with Swiggy accounting for the remaining 43%.

Enhancing its e-commerce environment.

Krishnamurthy told TOI that Flipkart has progressively expanded beyond its basic book business into sectors like as electronics, apparel, food, and travel services. He stated that India's e-commerce business has followed a similar development trajectory as witnessed elsewhere, progressively shifting from books and gadgets to everyday necessities and commodities.

He also stated that, while rapid commerce has been disrupted by businesses like as Blinkit and Zepto, Flipkart is committed to providing value to consumers rather than competing just on pricing.

Focus on Gen Z customers.

According to Krishnamurthy, Generation Z has emerged as a crucial user demographic for Flipkart. According to TOI, he claims the firm has a significant presence among younger consumers in sectors such as fashion, technology, cosmetics, and home items.

He noted that Gen Z customers are increasingly preferring to spend money on experiences like travel and eating, which is mirrored on Flipkart's travel platform Cleartrip. He also emphasised the rising importance of live commerce and video-based buying experiences in wooing younger customers.

Flipkart has not yet declared an official start date or provided more information about its food delivery intentions.