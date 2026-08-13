Tata Motors' consolidated revenue for Q1FY27 rose 9.3% YoY to Rs 95,800 crore, but EBITDA margin fell to 7.4%. The company reported a PAT of Rs 900 crore. JLR wholesale volumes dipped 9.2% due to supply constraints and other factors.

Consolidated Financial Performance

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPVL) reported a 9.3 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated revenue for Q1FY27 that stood at Rs 95,800 crore.

Meanwhile, the company's EBITDA margin fell 130 basis points to 7.4 per cent.

As per a release, the company's EBIT margin declined 90 basis points to 2.4 per cent for the latest quarter.

The company reported a consolidated profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 1,600 crore before exceptional items and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 900 crore in Q1 FY27.

Consolidated free cash flow fell to Rs 11,800 crore, mainly due to seasonal working capital requirements, taking net debt to Rs 42,200 crore, the release said. "Consolidated Profit Before Tax before exceptional items stood at Rs 1.6K Cr and the PAT was Rs 0.9K Cr. The Consolidated FCF was Rs (11.8)K Cr primarily on account of seasonal working capital impact, resulting in Net Debt of Rs 42.2K Cr," the release said.

JLR Performance and Challenges

At the same time, the automaker's JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) wholesale volumes dipped 9.2 per cent year-on-year, due to temporary supply constraints, including a fire at a key component supplier, the Middle East conflict and the planned wind-down of Jaguar models.

Lower volumes, coupled with elevated variable marketing expenses (VMEs), weighed on JLR's year-on-year profitability, partly offset by favourable structural cost savings.

Domestic Business Growth

The company's domestic business reported strong 65 per cent YoY revenue growth, although higher commodity costs and adverse foreign exchange movements moderated the improvement in margins.

Tata Passenger Vehicles reported a 64.8 per cent YoY increase in revenue to Rs 17,900 crore, while EBITDA margin improved 30 basis points to 4.3 per cent and EBIT margin expanded 230 basis points to -0.5 per cent, as per the release.

Future Outlook and Stock Performance

"While commodities are expected to remain elevated, demand remains healthy with rising EV penetration. The business will focus on revenue growth whilst remaining prudent with increased focus on cost reductions and calibrated price actions," the company said.

The stock closed at Rs 348.05, up 5.75 points or 1.68% on Thursday. (ANI)