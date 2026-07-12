A Flipkart delivery agent in Bengaluru was arrested for alleged sexual harassment. The company has terminated the accused, Vijay Mallikarjun Kamath, and is cooperating with the police. The firm called the incident 'unacceptable' and 'disturbing'.

After a delivery agent of an e-commerce platform was arrested following a complaint of alleged sexual harassment by a woman in Bengaluru's Marathahalli area, the e-commerce website, Flipkart, has taken cognisance of the incident and immediately terminated the delivery executive, pledging its full support to the investigating authorities.

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Flipkart's Response to Incident

Following the agent's immediate termination, Flipkat firm confirmed providing full support to the investigating authorities, stating, "even a single such incident is unacceptable." Expressing deep concern over the violation of customer trust, the company stated, "We are deeply disturbed by the incident and are extending our full support to the customer. Customer safety is non-negotiable."

The e-commerce firm took immediate action by removing the accused from its platform. The company is now working closely with local police to assist in the ongoing legal proceedings.

Detailing its stance on the matter, the firm noted, "As soon as the matter came to our attention, we immediately terminated the engagement of the delivery partner involved. An FIR has been registered, and we are fully committed to cooperating with the investigating authorities."

Regarding its internal screening process, it further stated, "All delivery partners undergo background verification and mandatory training before onboarding. While incidents of this nature are extremely rare, even a single such incident is unacceptable. We are reviewing the matter thoroughly to determine whether any additional measures can further strengthen our customer safety processes."

Police Investigation and Arrest

Meanwhile, the delivery agent of an e-commerce platform was arrested following a complaint of alleged sexual harassment by a woman in Bengaluru's Marathahalli area, police said. The accused has been identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamath.

Case Details

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) White Field, Bengaluru, the arrest was made based on a complaint filed by a woman. "A case has been registered at Marathahalli Police Station following a complaint by Niloufer Fatima alleging sexual harassment by a Flipkart delivery agent, identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamath. Based on her complaint, police registered Case No 345/2026 under Sections 75, 79, and 329(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," he said in a statement.

Police said he has been arrested and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

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