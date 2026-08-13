Hinduja Group has announced a Rs 2,500 crore investment in Tamil Nadu, signing an MoU with the government. The investment will focus on developing over 200 MW of renewable energy projects and expanding electric mobility solutions in the state.

Hinduja Group has announced plans to invest Rs 2,500 crore in Tamil Nadu across renewable energy, electric mobility and other businesses, including the development of more than 200 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy projects in the state.

The proposed investment will span renewable energy, electric mobility, automotive, financial services, energy, battery charging infrastructure and digital mobility solutions, according to a company press release.

Renewable Energy Commitments

As part of the investment commitment, Hinduja Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government. A key part of the investment will be the development of over 200 MW of renewable energy projects by Hinduja Renewables Energy Private Limited. The projects will cover solar, wind and battery technologies.

The group will seek land and connectivity support in identified areas, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai and Coimbatore, for developing the projects.

Expansion in Electric Mobility

In the electric mobility segment, OHM Global Mobility will operationalise electric buses for public transport in Tamil Nadu and expand its mobility solutions value chain. The group will also explore opportunities in battery charging infrastructure and digital mobility solutions.

'A Statement of Confidence'

"Our Rs 2,500 crore commitment is a statement of our confidence in Tamil Nadu and our desire to participate in its next phase of growth," Ashok Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group of Companies (India), said.

"With its strong industrial base, talent and renewable energy potential, Tamil Nadu is well positioned to lead India's energy and mobility transition," he added.

Building on Previous Investments

The latest investment commitment comes after Hinduja Group UK signed an MoU worth Rs 7,500 crore with the Tamil Nadu government in September 2025 for investments in the state's electric vehicle ecosystem. That commitment covered battery manufacturing, battery energy storage systems and charging infrastructure.

In March this year, group company Ashok Leyland also broke ground for a Rs 500 crore greenfield battery pack manufacturing facility at Pillaipakkam near Chennai.

Hinduja Group already has a presence in Tamil Nadu through businesses including Ashok Leyland, Gulf Oil India, Hinduja Leyland Finance, Hinduja Housing Finance, Switch Mobility, Ohm Mobility, Gro Digital and Hinduja Tech. (ANI)