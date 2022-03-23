Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Don't blame us for global oil supply shortfall: Saudi Arabia

    Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement in the wake of a series of attacks by the Houthis on Iran-backed Aramco oil depots. 

    Do not blame us for oil supply shortfall: Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks
    Jeddah Saudi Arabia, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 2:01 PM IST

    Saudi Arabia has said it will not take responsibility for any shortfall in global oil supplies. Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement in the wake of a series of attacks by the Houthis on Iran-backed Aramco oil depots. 

    Saudi Arabia has stressed the need for the international community to be aware of the dangers posed by Iran's continued supply of ballistic missile technology and sophisticated drones to the Houthis. Using these missiles and technologies, they are targeting oil and gas allied production facilities in Saudi Arabia and their distribution. This has serious implications for oil production, refining and refining.

    According to Saudi Foreign Ministry sources, this will affect the country's production capacity and ability to meet its obligations. 

    Foreign Ministry sources stressed the need for the international community to take responsibility for maintaining the power supply and to stand firm against the Houthi militia and deter them from carrying out their attacks. 

    Missile targets Aramco's oil tanker

    An oil tanker caught fire during a Houthi terrorist attack in Saudi Arabia. The Yemeni armed rebel group, Houthis fired missiles at Saudi Aramco's petroleum station in Jeddah. The other day, there were missile and drone strikes on the Aramco refinery in Jizan and some other cities in the country.

    No one was injured in the attack on Aramco station in Jeddah, officials said. The fire was later brought under control, the statement said. 
    Houthi attacks took place in various parts of the country on Saturday and Sunday. Smoke billowing from a Jeddah oil depot has been widely reported on social media.

    The first attack was on the Jizan al-Shaqiq water treatment plant, the power station in the city of Dahran Al Janub, the gas station in Khamis Mushait, the Aramco plants in Jizan and Yambu, and the city of Ta'if.

    The Saudi-led Arab League has repulsed attacks using ballistic missiles, drones and cruise missiles. Four drone strikes targeted the Al Shaqeeq water treatment plant in Jizan and the Aramco station. The army intercepted and destroyed three drones coming towards Yambu Aramco station.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 2:03 PM IST
