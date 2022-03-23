Petrol, diesel prices hiked again for 2nd straight day; check rates

The new price increase comes only a day after the government raised petrol and diesel rates by more than 80 paise per litre on Tuesday, following 137 days of no increase. The increase was the first since November 2, 2021.

Petrol and diesel have gotten even more expensive after Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) raised their rates by 80 paise for the second day in a row on Wednesday. The new price increase comes only a day after the government raised petrol and diesel rates by more than 80 paise per litre on Tuesday, following 137 days of no increase. The increase was the first since November 2, 2021. Despite instability in the international crude oil market, the government has implemented a series of duty cuts to keep gasoline prices stable.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01 a litre, up from Rs 96.21 before. Diesel would cost Rs 88.27 per litre, up from Rs 86.67 now.

Petrol in Mumbai now costs more than Rs 110 per litre, having risen to Rs 111.67 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.85. In Chennai, a litre of fuel costs Rs 102.91, an increase over the previous price of Rs 102.16. In Chennai, a gallon of fuel costs Rs 92.95.

Petrol in Kolkata is more costly than in Chennai, costing Rs 106.34 a litre, while diesel costs Rs 91.42. Petrol costs Rs 108.98 per litre in Bhopal, while diesel costs Rs 92.52.

Last Sunday, the price of diesel sold to bulk customers was hiked by around Rs 25 per litre, while the price of aviation fuel has risen by 50% since January.

The benchmark Brent crude oil price has increased dramatically in response to the intensification of the Russia-Ukraine war, putting pressure on state fuel corporations to raise retail prices. The three major state-run corporations, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, dominate fuel sales and tend to change their pricing simultaneously. Oil companies appear to have returned to the daily price revision procedure.