Budget 2022: Opposition to rake up farmers’ MSP demand to Chinese ‘incursions’ to Pegasus snooping row

New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament is set to begin from Monday, and it will start with the President’s Address as per tradition being the first session of the year. But it is likely to begin on a stormy note on Monday as the opposition is set to corner the Modi government on a range of issues such as the Pegasus snooping row, farmers’ issue and India-China border dispute.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2021-22 on Monday and the Union Budget on Tuesday.

Given the ongoing third wave of the pandemic, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will return to have separate sittings in shifts with members seated across both chambers of Parliament to ensure distancing norms. The Lok Sabha will take up the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address from Wednesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on February 7.

The main Opposition Congress has decided to reach out to like-minded parties to flag several issues such as farm distress, Chinese ‘incursions’, and the Pegasus snooping row during the session, PTI reported. The party is also expected to corner the Centre over the sale of Air India and relief package for Covid-19 victims.

Also read: Major changes that will have a direct impact on your pocket post Union Budget 2022

With the Assembly elections in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, around the corner, and under such a scenario, the government, as well as the Opposition parties, would try to deliver their messages to the voters. Under such circumstances, there is a huge possibility of an uproar in both the Houses – Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. The government and the Opposition have been in continuous confrontation and due to this Parliament could not function smoothly during the past several proceedings.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will hold separate meetings with floor leaders of political parties on Monday to ensure smooth functioning of the House during the session.

Meanwhile, the farmers’ organisations are again gearing up to raise their demand for the MSP before the government and this issue would also be raised during the session by the opposition. On Saturday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the fight to get a law on Minimum Support Price for farmers’ produce will continue.