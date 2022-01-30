  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2022: Opposition to rake up farmers’ MSP demand to Chinese ‘incursions’ to Pegasus snooping row

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2021-22 on Monday and the Union Budget on Tuesday.

    Budget 2022: Opposition to rake up farmers' MSP demand to Chinese incursions to Pegasus snooping row-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 30, 2022, 6:02 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament is set to begin from Monday, and it will start with the President’s Address as per tradition being the first session of the year. But it is likely to begin on a stormy note on Monday as the opposition is set to corner the Modi government on a range of issues such as the Pegasus snooping row, farmers’ issue and India-China border dispute.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2021-22 on Monday and the Union Budget on Tuesday.

    Given the ongoing third wave of the pandemic, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will return to have separate sittings in shifts with members seated across both chambers of Parliament to ensure distancing norms.  The Lok Sabha will take up the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address from Wednesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on February 7.

    The main Opposition Congress has decided to reach out to like-minded parties to flag several issues such as farm distress, Chinese ‘incursions’, and the Pegasus snooping row during the session, PTI reported. The party is also expected to corner the Centre over the sale of Air India and relief package for Covid-19 victims.

    Also read: Major changes that will have a direct impact on your pocket post Union Budget 2022

    With the Assembly elections in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, around the corner, and under such a scenario, the government, as well as the Opposition parties, would try to deliver their messages to the voters. Under such circumstances, there is a huge possibility of an uproar in both the Houses – Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. The government and the Opposition have been in continuous confrontation and due to this Parliament could not function smoothly during the past several proceedings.

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will hold separate meetings with floor leaders of political parties on Monday to ensure smooth functioning of the House during the session.

    Meanwhile, the farmers’ organisations are again gearing up to raise their demand for the MSP before the government and this issue would also be raised during the session by the opposition. On Saturday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the fight to get a law on Minimum Support Price for farmers’ produce will continue.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2022, 6:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Budget 2022 APMC traders expect Centre not to increase their tax burden

    Budget 2022: APMC traders expect Centre not to increase their tax burden

    Budget 2022: PM Modi to virtually address BJP workers across India on February 2-dnm

    Budget 2022: PM Modi to virtually address BJP workers across India on February 2

    Budget 2022: Rajya Sabha releases Code of Conduct for Members ahead of session-dnm

    Budget 2022: Rajya Sabha releases Code of Conduct for Members ahead of session

    Budget 2022: No Zero Hour on January 31 and February 1 in Lok Sabha due to President's address-dnm

    Budget 2022: No ‘Zero Hour’ on January 31 and February 1 in Lok Sabha due to President’s address

    Centre appoints Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Advisor ahead of Union Budget 2022-dnm

    Centre appoints Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Advisor ahead of Union Budget 2022

    Recent Stories

    Mason Greenwoods ex-girlfriend accuses him of domestic violence; Manchester United to look into allegations-ayh

    Mason Greenwood's ex-girlfriend accuses him of domestic violence; Manchester United to look into allegations

    Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with her creepy pale long fingers netizens call it Vampire Hands RCB

    Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with her ‘creepy, pale long fingers; netizens call it 'Vampire Hands’

    H 1B visa registration for FY23 to begin from March; Indians biggest beneficiaries, says US DNM

    H-1B visa registration for FY23 to begin from March; Indians biggest beneficiaries, says US

    PM Modi to address 30th NCW Foundation Day programme in Delhi on January 31 DNM

    PM Modi to address 30th NCW Foundation Day programme in Delhi on January 31

    Ian Chappell points out the ultimate difference between Virat Kohli and Joe Root as captain-ayh

    Ian Chappell points out the ultimate difference between Virat Kohli and Joe Root as captain

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 75): Kiyan Nassiri hat-trick powers ATK Mohun Bagan past SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 75): Kiyan Nassiri's hat-trick powers ATK Mohun Bagan past SC East Bengal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, aTKMB vs SCEB: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon