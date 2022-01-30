  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Major changes that will have a direct impact on your pocket post Union Budget 2022

    The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha at 11 am on February 1.
     

    Major changes that will have a direct impact on your pocket post Union Budget 2022-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 30, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for 2022-2023 on February 1. The Economic Survey is slated to be presented on January 31. With this the country will also witness many important changes in the banking sector, effective from February 1, 2022. These changes are sure to affect your pocket.

    State Bank of India (SBI): SBI has announced that it has increased the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) limit for money transfers done at its bank branches. According to the SBI website, effective from February 1, 2022, a new slab for IMPS transactions has been added: Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The charges for sending money via IMPS for amounts between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh will be Rs 20 plus GST, according to the website.

    Bank of Baroda: The cheque clearance rule is one of the changes taking place from February 1. Bank of Baroda customers will have to follow the positive pay system for cheques, i.e information related to the cheque will have to be sent to the bank, only then it will be cleared. To be noted -- these changes are for cheque clearance above Rs 10 lakh.

    Also read: Budget 2022: No ‘Zero Hour’ on January 31 and February 1 in Lok Sabha due to President’s address

    Punjab National Bank (PNB): PNB has announced to levy a penalty of Rs 250 in case of installment or investment paying fails due to lack of money in your account. Till now the penalty for paying installments late was Rs 100.

    Gas cylinder price: Commercial cooking gas price has been hiked several times in the last year, burning a deep hole in the pockets of the common man. Prices of LPG gas cylinders may change post budget 2022 depending on the price of crude on the worldwide market. However, assuming that the price change is implemented, an official notification will be issued soon.

    The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha at 11 am on February 1. The Budget session is perhaps the most crucial sitting of Parliament, and also its longest.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2022, 11:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    J-K: JeM commander, 5 terrorists associated with LeT eliminated in two separate encounters-dnm

    J-K: JeM commander, 5 terrorists associated with LeT eliminated in two separate encounters

    Goa Election 2022: TMC releases alliance manifesto, MGP leaders visibly give it a miss-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: TMC releases alliance manifesto, MGP leaders visibly give it a miss

    PM Modi tells people to popularise Mahatma Gandhi ideals, BJP Tathagatha Roy lists flaws

    PM Modi tells people to popularise Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, BJP's Tathagatha Roy lists 9 flaws

    India in 4th batch sends 3 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan-dnm

    India in 4th batch sends 3 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan

    NYT report on India-Israel Pegasus deal: SC panel monitoring matter, report awaited, says govt source-dnm

    NYT report on India-Israel Pegasus ‘deal’: SC panel monitoring matter, report awaited, says govt source

    Recent Stories

    J-K: JeM commander, 5 terrorists associated with LeT eliminated in two separate encounters-dnm

    J-K: JeM commander, 5 terrorists associated with LeT eliminated in two separate encounters

    Oprah Winfrey turns 68: When Aishwarya Rai spoke about Indian culture, helped Oprah drape a saree (Video) RCB

    Oprah Winfrey turns 68: When Aishwarya Rai spoke about Indian culture, helped Oprah drape a saree (Video)

    Coronavirus India's positivity rate rises to 14.5% with over 2.34 lakh new cases-dnm

    Coronavirus: India’s positivity rate rises to 14.5% with over 2.34 lakh new cases

    Goa Election 2022: TMC releases alliance manifesto, MGP leaders visibly give it a miss-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: TMC releases alliance manifesto, MGP leaders visibly give it a miss

    PM Modi tells people to popularise Mahatma Gandhi ideals, BJP Tathagatha Roy lists flaws

    PM Modi tells people to popularise Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, BJP's Tathagatha Roy lists 9 flaws

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, aTKMB vs SCEB: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Kashmir BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Kashmir: BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa's favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa

    Video Icon