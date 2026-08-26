boAt announced its FY26 results, reporting a 38% increase in Profit After Tax to ₹84.5 crore and a 53% rise in Profit Before Tax to ₹114.3 crore. The company ended the year with zero bank debt and ₹397 crore in cash reserves.

boAt, one of India's leading consumer lifestyle technology brands, today announced its financial results for FY26, delivering a significant improvement in profitability, capital efficiency and balance-sheet strength despite a challenging external operating environment. Profit Before Tax increased 53% to ₹114.3 crore from ₹74.7 crore, while Profit After Tax increased 38% to ₹84.5 crore from ₹61.1 crore. The improvement was also reflected in capital efficiency, with ROCE increasing from 11.5% in FY25 to 15.2% in FY26, an improvement of 370 basis points. Whereas, revenue from operations stands at ₹2,931 crores.

boAt ended FY26 with a substantially stronger financial position, closing the year with approximately ₹397 crore of cash reserves and zero bank debt. Inventory reduced by approximately 10%, from ₹326 crore to ₹294 crore, while trade receivables remained broadly stable at approximately ₹255 crore. The improvement reflects continued focus on inventory planning, capital allocation and operating discipline.

Finance costs also reduced sharply from ₹27.9 crore to ₹7.9 crore, a decline of approximately 72%, reflecting the significant reduction in external bank borrowings during the year. The Company repaid approximately ₹60 crore of short-term borrowings during FY26, with loan repayable on demand reducing to nil by the end of the year.

Operational Improvements and Segment Performance

The improvement in financial performance was supported by continued operational interventions across product quality, sourcing, channel management and cost efficiency. Warranty expenses reduced from approximately ₹82.6 crore in FY25 to ₹57.5 crore in FY26, a decline of around 30%.

The Company also saw a significant improvement in its category economics. The Wearables business moved from a segment loss of approximately ₹54 crore in FY25 to a segment profit of approximately ₹7 crore in FY26, representing an important milestone in the turnaround of the category. At the same time, the Company's Other segment, which includes other emerging categories such as charging solutions, cables, and gaming, increased segment profit from approximately ₹14 crore to ₹46 crore, demonstrating the emergence of meaningful profit pools beyond the core audio portfolio.

Audio continues to remain the foundation of boAt's business, with the Company maintaining its focus on product innovation, premiumisation and category leadership.

Future Outlook: boAt 2.0

With a stronger operating and financial foundation in place, boAt is now preparing for the next phase of its journey - boAt 2.0. The Company is building new growth engines across international markets and adjacent consumer-technology categories, including projectors, personal grooming, and other entertainment and lifestyle technology products. International revenue more than doubled during FY26, increasing from approximately ₹20 crore to ₹45 crore, providing early validation of the Company's strategy to take the boAt brand beyond India.

Commenting on the performance, Gaurav Nayyar, CEO, boAt, said, "FY26 was about strengthening the foundations of boAt while navigating a challenging external environment. Despite a broadly stable topline, PAT grew 38%, ROCE improved to 15.2%, and we closed the year with approximately ₹397 crore of cash reserves and zero bank debt. More importantly, the improvement is visible across the business -- we continue to consolidate our leadership in audio, wearables has turned profitable, and newer categories are beginning to emerge as meaningful growth and profit pools. Our focus now shifts from turnaround to growth. With a stronger balance sheet, tighter operating discipline and a healthy core business, we are getting ready for boAt 2.0 -- taking our leadership in audio forward while building the next set of growth engines across international markets and new consumer-tech categories such as projectors, grooming and charging solutions. The ambition is to build boAt into a broader, enduring consumer technology company from India."

About boAt

According to company information, Imagine Marketing Limited, the owner of boAt, is one of India's leading consumer technology companies and the country's No. 1 player in the branded personal audio segment. Founded in 2015, boAt has grown into one of India's most recognized lifestyle brands. Starting in personal audio, the company has expanded across wearables, charging solutions, audio-visual products and other lifestyle technology categories, reflecting its evolution into a broader consumer technology company.

Rooted in its Make in India commitment, boAt increasingly designs and manufactures its products in India, with 71% of total units produced locally in FY2025. Supported by boAt Labs, its in-house R&D centre with over 100 engineers, the company continues to drive innovation across categories.

Guided by consumer-first design and disciplined execution, boAt returned to profitability in FY2025, marking a significant milestone in its evolution into a diversified consumer technology company built for long-term growth. (ANI)