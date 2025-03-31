user
Eid 2025: Saif Ali Khan celebrates festival with wife Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemmu (PHOTOS)

Saif Ali Khan’s family celebrated Eid with an intimate gathering, hosted by the actor himself. Saba Pataudi shared glimpses of the celebration, expressing gratitude for the special moments. This comes after Saif’s recovery from a recent attack. Meanwhile, he gears up for his upcoming film Jewel Thief

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Updated: Mar 31, 2025, 6:14 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Pataudi, shared glimpses of their intimate Eid celebrations, where the family gathered for a festive lunch. Everyone was dressed in traditional attire, with Saif opting for an ivory kurta-pyjama set, Kareena in a salwar kurta with a dupatta, and Soha and Kunal in comfortable outfits. Saba chose a more glamorous look for the occasion. Expressing gratitude, she mentioned that Saif hosted a beautiful Eid lunch, and she appreciated Soha, Kareena, and Kunal for making it special.

article_image2

Later in the day, Saif Ali Khan was spotted on a film set, looking regal in a bandhgala-pyjama set. As he greeted the paparazzi with a bright smile and a courteous adaab, fans were quick to admire his charm in the comments section of the shared video. The actor, however, did not linger for long and swiftly made his way into his vanity van.


article_image3

The family’s Eid celebration marks a return to normalcy after a distressing incident in January when Saif was attacked at his Mumbai residence. Around 2 am on January 16, he heard noises from his son Jeh’s room, where a female staff member was being assaulted. Upon intervening, he was violently attacked and stabbed six times in the neck before the intruder fled. Saif was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove a piece of the knife and repair a fluid leak. After receiving treatment, he was discharged on January 21.

article_image4

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan is set to appear in the Netflix film Jewel Thief, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta. The movie is scheduled for release on April 25.

