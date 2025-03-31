Shimla to Manali: Top 10 most beautiful and famous hill stations in India

Read Full Gallery

Famous hill stations of India: India has some amazing hill stations like Shimla, Manali, Nainital, Darjeeling, and Ooty. It's an awesome mix of nature, adventure, and peace!

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is known for its architecture, mountains, and beautiful weather.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali, nestled in the Kullu Valley, is famous for its adventure sports and Solang Valley. This is why it attracts tourists all year round.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling, famous for its tea gardens and Himalayan views, is the best place to visit. It is in the state of West Bengal.

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Nainital, known for its beautiful lake and surrounding hills, is a famous spot for boating and trekking.

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Often known as the 'Queen of the Mountains', Mussoorie is famous for its lush green mountains. It is a beautiful hill station.

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal, known for its beautiful lake and waterfalls, is a quiet hill station surrounded by lush forests and mountains.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty, famous for its gardens and beauty, is a famous hill station in the Nilgiri Hills. It is a honeymooners paradise.

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar, Kerala, famous for its tea gardens and lush green hills, is known for its pleasant climate. It is soothing place.

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli, famous for skiing in the Himalayas, is known for its snow-capped peaks and beautiful views. It is situated in the state of Uttarakhand.

Gangtok, Sikkim

From Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim, you can see beautiful views of the Kanchenjunga range. It is a established Buddhist pilgrimmage.

