Shimla to Manali: Top 10 most beautiful and famous hill stations in India

Famous hill stations of India: India has some amazing hill stations like Shimla, Manali, Nainital, Darjeeling, and Ooty. It's an awesome mix of nature, adventure, and peace!

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 6:09 PM IST

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is known for its architecture, mountains, and beautiful weather.

article_image2

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali, nestled in the Kullu Valley, is famous for its adventure sports and Solang Valley. This is why it attracts tourists all year round.


article_image3

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling, famous for its tea gardens and Himalayan views, is the best place to visit. It is in the state of West Bengal.

article_image4

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Nainital, known for its beautiful lake and surrounding hills, is a famous spot for boating and trekking.

article_image5

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Often known as the 'Queen of the Mountains', Mussoorie is famous for its lush green mountains. It is a beautiful hill station.

article_image6

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal, known for its beautiful lake and waterfalls, is a quiet hill station surrounded by lush forests and mountains.

article_image7

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty, famous for its gardens and beauty, is a famous hill station in the Nilgiri Hills. It is a honeymooners paradise.

article_image8

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar, Kerala, famous for its tea gardens and lush green hills, is known for its pleasant climate. It is soothing place.

article_image9

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli, famous for skiing in the Himalayas, is known for its snow-capped peaks and beautiful views. It is situated in the state of Uttarakhand.

article_image10

Gangtok, Sikkim

From Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim, you can see beautiful views of the Kanchenjunga range. It is a established Buddhist pilgrimmage.

