Bengaluru SHOCKER! Delivery boy beaten by hotel staff for questioning food delay, captured on CCTV (WATCH)

A food delivery boy was brutally assaulted by restaurant staff at Gabru Bistro and Cafe, Bengaluru, for questioning a food delay. The shocking attack, captured on CCTV, went viral, sparking outrage. Social media users demand justice as police investigate the incident under Soladevanahalli's jurisdiction.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 9:09 AM IST

A shocking case of violence against a food delivery worker has come to light from Bengaluru, where a delivery boy was brutally attacked by restaurant staff for simply questioning the delay in food preparation. The distressing incident took place last Sunday at Gabru Bistro and Cafe near Hesaraghatta Road, opposite Sapthagiri Hospital, and has sparked outrage after CCTV footage of the attack surfaced online.

The delivery boy had arrived at the restaurant to pick up an order for a customer. However, even after waiting for more than half an hour, the parcel was not ready. As he kept receiving calls from anxious customers, he politely inquired about the delay and requested the staff to speed up the process. Instead of responding professionally, the restaurant staff turned aggressive and resorted to violence.

Eyewitnesses report that the delivery boy was verbally abused, dragged, and mercilessly beaten by the restaurant staff. The CCTV footage shows the shocking sequence of events where multiple people attacked him, kicking and punching him in front of everyone present at the scene. The incident, which took place around 10 PM, only came to light after the video went viral on social media.

The brutal attack has triggered massive outrage on social media, with users demanding strict action against the accused. Several users on platform X (formerly Twitter) have called for the immediate arrest of the attackers, questioning the lack of accountability in such cases.

Bengaluru rider accumulates Rs 1.6 lakh fine for violating traffic rules, Netizens call for action

Many netizens pointed out the unsafe working conditions for delivery personnel, who often face mistreatment despite working tirelessly to fulfil their duties. This incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of gig workers and the need for better protection and enforcement of labour rights.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Soladevanahalli Police Station, and authorities have investigated the matter. However, the identity of the victim is yet to be confirmed. The police are analysing the CCTV footage and are expected to take strict action against the culprits involved.

