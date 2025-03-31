user
Chipotle, Carnival, Denny's: Top 3 Consumer Stocks With The Highest Weekly Jump In Retail Chatter

Fast-food chains are gaining investors’ and consumers' interest with innovative menu items, while the cruise company’s results showed holiday spending is strong.

Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 31, 2025, 7:01 PM IST

Chipotle Mexican Grill (400% jump in message volume)

The American fast-food chain was in focus last week because of successive positive views from analysts.

RBC Capital, which reiterated its 'Outperform' rating, said that the company's new menu item, Chipotle Honey Chicken, is bringing more customers to its outlets.

Before that, Morgan Stanley raised its rating on the company to 'buy' from 'neutral' and price target by $7 to $65.

Shares of Chipotle are down 17% year to date.

Carnival Corp (400% jump in message volume)

The cruise line operator announced strong results for its fiscal first quarter and raised its profit forecast for the year.

The company said it might experience some impact from geopolitical headwinds and policy uncertainty, but its report ruled out an all-out slowdown in the business.

Shares of Carnival are down 20.3% year to date.

Denny's Corp (300% jump in message volume)

The fast-food chain announced a special offer that allows consumers to buy a second Grand Slam or All-American Slam breakfast item for just $1.

On the business side, one user commented that Denny's has been profitable in the last four quarters and also over the past four years, a laudable feat in the current macro environment.

Shares of Denny's are down 36% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

