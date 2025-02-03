Bengaluru: BBMP to import 20 sweeping machines worth Rs 764 crore to keep roads dust free

Bengaluru's BBMP plans to import 20 advanced garbage sweeping machines worth Rs 764 crore to keep roads dust-free. The machines will be rented based on kilometres cleaned. However, concerns about financial costs, compatibility with Indian roads, and the impact on municipal workers persist.

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is considering the import of 20 state-of-the-art garbage sweeping machines worth a whopping Rs 764 crore, as part of a plan to keep the city’s roads dust-free for the next seven years. The BBMP has submitted a proposal to bring these high-tech machines on rent, but there is a growing sense of dissatisfaction with this move among the civic workers, who are concerned that these advanced machines could interfere with their daily tasks.

While the proposal suggests renting these machines based on the kilometres of road cleaned, BBMP officials believe that it is a cost-effective solution. According to the plan, the rent will be calculated at an approximate rate of Rs 1,000 per kilometre of road cleaned, a price determined by RITES Limited, the consultancy firm advising the BBMP.



Bengaluru metro to offer free parking for cyclists: Read this

In the 2024-25 budget, Rs 30 crore has already been allocated under the Brand Bengaluru scheme for garbage sweepers. The allocation for this scheme is expected to increase by Rs 30 to 60 crore in the coming years. After the next financial year, the BBMP plans to triple the amount of funds earmarked for garbage sweeping machines.

Currently, Bengaluru has 26 garbage sweepers purchased in 2017-18, each costing Rs 1.8 crore with a monthly maintenance cost of Rs 6 lakh. However, the new machines being considered for import are expected to cost significantly more than the domestically produced ones, which raises concerns about the financial burden of such an investment.

At present, 17,000 municipal workers are employed by the BBMP to sweep the roads. The import of these machines raises important questions about their compatibility with Indian roads, with practical tests likely to be carried out before final decisions are made. There are also concerns that the move might contradict the Centre's 'Make in India' policy, which encourages the production and use of domestically manufactured goods.



BBMP to auction 60 properties in Bengaluru over property tax arrears

BBMP Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath defended the decision, stating that the proposal had been thoroughly evaluated by consultancy firms like RITES Limited and Boston Consulting Group. He emphasized that these machines are essential for ensuring that Bengaluru’s arterial and sub-arterial roads remain free of dust.

However, civic volunteer V Ramaprasad questioned whether it was truly necessary to spend such a large sum of money on these machines. He also raised concerns about whether the city would reduce the number of municipal workers in response to the additional financial burden.

Latest Videos