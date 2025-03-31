Aditi Rao Hydari reveals happy marriage secret with Siddharth

Entertainment
Aditi Rao Hydari described her bond with Siddharth as one rooted in shared values and mutual respect, emphasizing their belief in celebrating life together.
She highlighted their connection with the phrase "We celebrate under the same sun," symbolizing unity and harmony despite individual differences.
Aditi praised Siddharth for being a constant source of encouragement in her personal and professional life, fostering a strong partnership.
The actress shared how they treasure simple joys and meaningful experiences, which strengthen their relationship.
Aditi emphasized the importance of respecting each other's individuality, which allows their bond to flourish.
Their relationship has inspired fans, showcasing a modern and balanced approach to love and companionship.
