Entertainment

Aditi Rao Hydari reveals happy marriage secret with Siddharth

Image credits: Instagram

A Shared Philosophy:

Aditi Rao Hydari described her bond with Siddharth as one rooted in shared values and mutual respect, emphasizing their belief in celebrating life together.

Image credits: Instagram

"Under the Same Sun":

She highlighted their connection with the phrase "We celebrate under the same sun," symbolizing unity and harmony despite individual differences.

Image credits: Instagram

Mutual Support:

Aditi praised Siddharth for being a constant source of encouragement in her personal and professional life, fostering a strong partnership.

Image credits: Instagram

Cherished Moments:

The actress shared how they treasure simple joys and meaningful experiences, which strengthen their relationship.

Image credits: Instagram

Respect for Individuality:

Aditi emphasized the importance of respecting each other's individuality, which allows their bond to flourish.

Image credits: Instagram

Inspiring Fans:

Their relationship has inspired fans, showcasing a modern and balanced approach to love and companionship.

Image credits: Instagram

Malaika Arora Sparks Dating Rumors with THIS Cricketer

Sonakshi Sinha revealed her bond with Zaheer Iqbal and In Laws

(PHOTOS) Rakul Preet Singh inspired salwar suits for festivals

Sikandar to Sultan: Salman Khan’s Eid releases day 1 box office