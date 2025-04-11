Google lays off hundreds in Android, Pixel, Chrome teams. Here's why

Read Full Article

Alphabet’s Google has laid off several hundred employees in its platforms and devices division, a unit that includes core products like Android, Pixel phones, and the Chrome browser, according to a report by The Information.

The move comes as part of a broader restructuring aimed at streamlining operations and reducing costs across non-AI-related segments of the business.

The layoffs reportedly follow voluntary exit offers made to employees in the same unit earlier this year, as the company continues efforts to consolidate teams and enhance operational efficiency.

Reason behind Google layoffs

A Google spokesperson reportedly told The Information that the job cuts are a result of efforts to become “more nimble,” following the merger of the platforms and devices teams in 2023.

“Since combining the platforms and devices teams last year, we’ve focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively. This included making some job reductions in addition to the voluntary exit program we offered in January,” the spokesperson said.

Big Tech turns focus to AI and cloud

The layoffs at Google reflect a broader trend among major tech companies, which are increasingly shifting resources toward AI and cloud infrastructure while cutting costs in other areas.

Meta laid off around 5% of its "lowest performers" in January as it aggressively hires AI talent.

Microsoft cut 650 jobs in its Xbox division in September 2023.

Amazon made staff reductions across several teams including its communications unit.

Apple trimmed roughly 100 jobs in its digital services group last year.

Google had also previously made staff cuts in its cloud division in February, reportedly affecting only a few teams.

The latest round of layoffs follows a major workforce reduction in January 2023, when Alphabet announced it would slash 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce, citing the need to recalibrate amid shifting industry priorities.

