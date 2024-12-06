Viral video: Bengaluru man drives around with pet dogs on car roof, arrested (WATCH)

A Bengaluru man was arrested after a video of him driving with his three dogs on the car roof went viral. The man, a hairdresser, had a fake press sticker and the slogan "Hari Likes Risk" on his car. He has been charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and for criminal intimidation.

In a recent incident of animal cruelty that shocked netizens and soon went viral in social media, a man in Bengaluru was seen driving a red car with his three pet dogs perched on the roof of the car. Social media users expressed their anger in comments about the event. Shortly after the video went viral, the Bengaluru Police detained the guy, a 38-year-old hairdresser named Harish.

Additionally, Harish, who lives in Chikamuniyappa Layout in Chelekere, close to Kalyan Nagar, had a phony "PRESS" sticker placed on his vehicle. In addition, his automobile was emblazoned with the slogan "Hari Likes Risk," which defended his arrogance as he drove about the city abusing his beloved dogs.

One of the dogs on the roof was identified as a Shih Tzu, and the event on December 3 was recorded when he was operating the vehicle with two other passengers. His automobile was blasting loud music, and when a fellow driver pointed out his carelessness by pointing out how dangerously he was putting his dogs, Harish responded in derogatory terms and told him to shut up.

The Society for Animal Safety (SAS) filed a complaint with the municipal commissioner of police and other officials shortly after the video went viral. According to SAS, the conduct not only caused the animals anguish but also constituted a serious risk to public safety.

Harish has been charged under Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. According to Harish, he was formerly worked at a salon but is currently unemployed. He said that in order to "show-off," he would put his three dogs on the roof of his vehicle and drive about.

