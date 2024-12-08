Bengaluru metro sets record with 9.2 lakh commuters in a single day!

BMRCL set a record with 9.20 lakh metro riders on December 6. Despite the Green Line extension, ridership remains below targets due to last-mile connectivity issues. The 38 km Blue Line to Bengaluru Airport will open in two phases by late 2026.

Bengaluru metro sets record with 9.2 lakh commuters in a single day! vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 9:28 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 9:28 AM IST

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) set a new milestone as 9.20 lakh passengers travelled on the metro on Friday, December 6, marking the highest-ever single-day ridership. This figure surpassed the previous record of 9.17 lakh commuters achieved on August 14.  

The earlier record coincided with Independence Day, the Lalbagh flower show, and a public holiday, prompting many residents to travel to their hometowns. In contrast, Friday's surge was largely attributed to Ambedkar Parinirvana Day, with most commuters opting for metro services for their regular travel needs.

Bengaluru: Namma metro’s Blue line likely to be opened in two phases

On December 6, the Purple Line saw 4,39,616 passengers, while the Green Line recorded 3,12,248 passengers. The Kempegowda Interchange station handled an impressive 1,67,617 travellers. Additionally, 1,081 commuters utilized paper tickets, according to BMRCL officials.  

Despite the recently completed extension of the Green Line from Nagasandra to Madavara, ridership across the Green and Purple Lines has yet to reach BMRCL's projected targets. Transport experts attribute this shortfall to challenges such as last-mile connectivity, which continues to deter potential passengers.  

Additionally, BMRCL has confirmed plans to launch the Metro Blue Line, which will connect Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, in two phases. This phased rollout mirrors the approach taken with the Purple and Green Lines, which were opened in two and three phases, respectively.

Bengaluru Airport road metro to be completed by June 2026, says BMRCL

The Blue Line spans a total of 38 km, with construction progressing rapidly from the airport to Hebbal. This section is slated to open by September 2026. The second phase, connecting Hebbal to K.R. Pura, is expected to be operational by late 2026 or early 2027.  

BMRCL opted for this phased implementation to address delays in completing the entire route and commencing full-scale commercial operations. Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. has been contracted to supply 318 coaches for the Blue and Pink Lines. Among these, 16 six-coach trains will be deployed on the Pink Line, another 16 six-coach trains will operate on the Central Silk Board-K.R. Pura route, and 21 six-coach trains will serve the K.R. Pura-Airport line. Delivery of these trains is expected to begin in December 2025.  

