A US delegation led by Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch is in India until June 4 to finalize an interim trade pact and advance the broader India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement. The talks follow recent meetings in Washington and a joint statement.

A high-level United States delegation led by Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch is set to arrive in India today for a four-day visit to carry forward discussions on the proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). The visit, scheduled from June 1 to 4, 2026, is expected to focus on finalising the details of an interim trade pact and advancing negotiations under the broader bilateral framework. The visiting American team will engage with the Indian delegation, which will led by Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce Darpan Jain, who serves as India's chief negotiator.

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Talks to Focus on Interim Pact, Broader BTA

"To carry forward the discussions, the US team led by the Chief Negotiator will be visiting India from 1st to 4th June 2026. It is proposed to finalise the details of the Interim Agreement and take forward the negotiations under the broader BTA on multiple areas such as Market Access, Non-Tariff Measures, Customs and Trade Facilitation, Investment Promotion, Economic Security Alignment," the Ministry said in a statement.

Recent Diplomatic Momentum

The current face-to-face round in New Delhi follows recent diplomatic mobility between the two countries. An Indian delegation, headed by Jain, previously traveled to Washington, DC, from April 20 to 23, 2026, for in-person meetings with their American counterparts. This momentum builds upon a Joint Statement issued by India and the United States on February 7, 2026, where both nations agreed on a framework for an Interim Agreement focused on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade while reaffirming their commitment to the comprehensive BTA.

Final Stretch of Negotiations

The bilateral negotiations have now entered their final stretch, with both nations on the verge of concluding the interim trade agreement. As the tariff landscape has changed in the US, both sides may wish to revisit the agreement's framework. Under the agreed framework, India proposed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

US Envoy Upbeat on Deal Conclusion

Speaking on Friday at the US-India TRUST Initiative event held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor highlighted the proximity of the conclusion. "Just last week, India had sent a team to Washington DC to finalise the last 1 per cent of that trade deal. Next week we will welcome a U.S. delegation here to continue those talks," he said.

"We fully expect that the trade deal will be signed over the next few weeks and months," Gor added.

Highlighting the exponential trajectory of the economic relationship, Gor noted that bilateral trade in goods and services has skyrocketed from just USD 20 billion to over USD 220 billion over the past two decades. He repeatedly emphasised India's evolution into a cornerstone strategic ally for Washington, stating, "The importance of India is now... (The US sees India's potential) not only economically but strategically to the world." (ANI)