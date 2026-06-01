2 5 Image Credit : Getty

LPG Update

A major change affects LPG rules for homes with Piped Natural Gas (PNG). Under the new rule, you must surrender your old LPG cylinder within 30 days of your PNG connection becoming active. However, companies like Indane, Bharat Gas, and HP Gas are introducing a 'Connection Transfer Voucher' system. This gives you the option to get an LPG connection again in the future. As usual, the revised prices for LPG and commercial cylinders also come into effect today.