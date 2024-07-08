Bigg Boss OTT 3: SHOCKING! Armaan Malik nominated for the entire season, here's why

In the most recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Armaan Malik was seen slapping Vishal Pandey in front of the other housemates. Vishal Pandey's compliment to Armaan's wife caused a tense atmosphere in the BB house.

Every day new drama emerges in the mansion of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'. This season is filled with controversies. Following the brawl in the BB house, there has been a slap controversy. In the most recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Armaan Malik was seen slapping Vishal Pandey in front of the other housemates. Vishal Pandey's compliment to Armaan's wife caused a tense atmosphere in the BB house.

Payal Malik's BIG revelation

Payal Malik appeared as a guest on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when she revealed Vishal Pandey's statements from the stage. She revealed Vishal's petty behavior in front of everyone. Payal described Vishal Pandey's cheap talk regarding Kritika. As soon as this was revealed, Vishal began to clarify and stated that his point of view was correct.

Armaan Malik lost his calm when this matter came to light. While Vishal was speaking in front of Luv Kataria, Armaan Malik slapped him. Vishal was confused for a while about what had occurred to him, and he eventually reacted to the hit. After Armaan gained the support of his housemates, Bigg Boss nominated him for the entire season.

