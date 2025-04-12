user
'I killed my mother': Kolkata man murders mom, stays with body overnight, confesses to tea seller

A 33-year-old man, Soumik Majumdar, was arrested for allegedly murdering his mother at their Vedic Village flat in Rajarhat, Kolkata. The accused, reportedly battling depression and financial hardship, confessed to the crime before later denying it.

Published: Apr 12, 2025, 12:28 PM IST

Kolkata: A 33-year-old man undergoing treatment for depression and other mental health issues was taken into custody on Friday morning for allegedly murdering his mother at their residence in Rajarhat’s Vedic Village. According to police, the man admitted to fatally stabbing his mother and spending the entire night beside her body before informing others. The chilling incident has deeply unsettled residents of Greentech City in Vedic Village.

The accused, Soumik Majumdar, is believed to have attacked his 58-year-old mother, Debjani Majumdar, following a heated altercation late Thursday night. The crime came to light the next morning when Soumik reportedly approached a local tea vendor and said, “I’ve killed my mother. I haven’t eaten all night. Do you have any food?”

Woman found with several stab injuries after being killed by son

Alarmed by the disturbing statement and Soumik’s disoriented condition — trembling hands, incoherent speech, and a blank expression — the tea vendor alerted security personnel. The guards then forced entry into the apartment, where they discovered the gruesome scene.

Blood was splattered across the floor, and Debjani Majumdar was found with several stab injuries to her neck and shoulder. Investigators also discovered a blood-stained chair, clear signs of a struggle, and a severe head injury at the back, indicating she may have been forcefully slammed to the ground during the assault. Police suspect the murder occurred between 11 p.m. and midnight on Thursday.

Initial evidence suggests that Soumik attempted to make the killing appear as a suicide by placing the knife beside his mother’s body and tending to his own injuries. However, by morning, he approached a nearby tea stall and made a startling confession. Despite this, following his arrest, Soumik retracted his earlier statement and denied any involvement in the crime.

Tea vendor Rabin Biswas shared that Soumik had made similar unsettling remarks in the past, such as “I’ve killed my mother,” but each time, Debjani was later seen alive, causing people to ignore his comments. Unfortunately, this time, his words turned out to be true. A senior police officer also noted that no neighbors were in close proximity to hear or report any disturbance during the time of the incident.

Police believe the victim may have attempted to flee once the assault started but was ultimately subdued. She sustained several injuries, and authorities suspect the attack was carried out during a period of intense psychological turmoil.

Police are currently exploring the motive behind the killing. While mental health struggles and financial difficulties are considered possible triggers, all angles are being thoroughly examined. Soumik has since been presented before a district court and has been placed in judicial custody.

The Majumdar family had previously resided in Santoshpur before relocating to their Vedic Village apartment in 2021, shortly after the passing of Soumik's father, Soumendra Majumder. The flat, originally bought by his father, became home to Soumik and his mother after the move.

Police sources revealed that Soumik was employed at a BPO until roughly a year ago, when he lost his job. Since then, he had reportedly been battling depression.

Abdul Rashid, a fellow resident of the housing complex, noted that Soumik often went around asking neighbors for food and money. In recent months, the family had been struggling financially, falling behind on electricity and maintenance payments.

