    Vicky Kaushal is fortunate to marry Katrina Kaif, says Anil Kapoor, ‘Bad Newz’ star agrees

    Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is now anticipating the release of his new film Bad Newz which includes Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. During the Bigg Boss OTT show, host Anil appreciated Vicky and Katrina and shared, “Aisi Ladki mili jo meri bahut kareebi dost hai, jinki mai bahut izzat karta hoon. Bahut hi achhi ladki hai, you are so fortunate yaa.”

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 3:26 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal's wedding to Katrina Kaif was undoubtedly a dream wedding for their family as well as the film industry. Anil Kapoor recently expressed his excitement at Vicky's marriage to his lady love. During the Bigg Boss OTT broadcast, presenter Anil praised Vicky and Katrina and said, “Aisi Ladki mili jo meri bahut kareebi dost hai, jinki mai bahut izzat karta hoon. Bahut hi achhi ladki hai, you are so fortunate yaa.”

    Vicky Kaushal spoke openly about Katrina Kaif earlier this year, describing what it's like to be in love with her. Vicky and Katrina married in December 2021. The pair covertly dated for a time before exchanging vows in a private ceremony in Rajasthan. While the pair has previously discussed their romance and marriage in interviews, Vicky equated his love for Katrina to a peaceful rainy day that leaves you feeling pleased.

    “Imagine it’s your day off. It’s raining outside. A beautiful calm has taken over and there’s nothing, absolutely nothing that is making you fear a future or regret the past. You’re just present. You feel absolutely content. When I’m with her, that’s what happens. I don’t feel like rushing anywhere. It’s simply the best feeling,” Vicky told GQ India.

    “I used to think the day I met the person who I could sit silently with for hours and not feel the silence, that was going to be my person. With Katrina, it’s that feeling. She’s home. From our initial days of dating when there was heady excitement every time we met to now, two and a half years after marriage, that feeling hasn’t changed. And I’m somebody who hasn’t ever been overtly romantic. But she makes me one,” he added.

    “The feeling of being loved, being taken care of, and in return, caring and loving someone deeply, I just love that aspect of love. Emotionally, rationally, when I’m with her, I feel, ye sahi hai (this is right),” Vicky said.

    Meanwhile, Vicky is looking forward to the release of her highly anticipated new album Bad Newsz, which features Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. 

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 3:26 PM IST
