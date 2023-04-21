Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: Gopika Gopi eliminated from the show!

Gopika Gopi, the commoner in the house who was in the danger zone was eliminated from the show.

Rinosh, Aniyan Midhun, Reneesha, Aiswarya Suresh (Lechu), Gopika, and Vishnu were on the nomination list. Host Mohanlal called Rinosh first and the latter spoke about his cool attitude if he had to leave the house. However, Rinosh was safe. Then Mohanlal declared that Reneesha and Aniyan Midhun are safe.

Then Mohanlal called out the names of Lechu, Gopika, and Vishnu. They each received a box. He instructed them to open it and read the card inside.

Gopika and Vishnu got a safe card. At the same time, Lachu got an eviction card. Unexpectedly, Mohanlal asked to scratch the back of the card. Then the card that Lechu received showed that 'Gopika has been evicted'.

On knowing her eviction from the grand show, Gopika was devastated and even refused to say goodbye to Sagar and Junaiz while leaving the house. Gopika lacked votes from the audience which led to her eviction.

Gopika entered the Bigg Boss house as the first commoner of the Bigg Boss Malayalam season. Gopika was working in a courier agency in Muvattupuzha. She shared with Mohanlal the joy of unexpectedly getting invited to a big platform like Bigg Boss. Gopika expressed confidence that she will be here for 100 days in the next season.

Meanwhile, director Omar Lulu has reportedly entered the house as the second wild card of the season.

