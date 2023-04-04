Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 announces first list of nominations; Check them out

    On Monday, Bigg Boss gave an opportunity to decide the nominations from the remaining eight contestants.
     

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 announces first list of nominations; Check anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    The first official nomination of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5 has come to an end. Earlier, 9 contestants were directly nominated including, Shobha, Sreedevi, Shiju, Junais, Nadira, Shruthi Lakshmy, Sagar Surya, Maneesha and Akhil Marar. On Monday, Bigg Boss gave an opportunity to decide the nominations from the remaining eight contestants.

    Those eight people were Vishnu, Gopika, Anjus, Angeline, Rinosh, Reneesha, Lachu and Aniyan Mithun. Bigg Boss directed that each person should nominate two people whom they want to seek the audience's verdict from these eight people.  The nominations that took place in the confession room are as follows -

    Shobha nominated Vishnu and Gopika

    Vishnu nominated Reneesha and Gopika

    Gopika- Reneesha and Anian Mithun

    Deva nominated Gopika and Anian Mithun

    Shiju nominated Gopika and Anian Mithun

    Reneesha nominated Angeline and Gopika

    Junais nominated Reneesha and Vishnu

    Nadira nominated Anian Mithun and Reneesha

    Shruti Lakshmi nominated Lachu and Gopika

    Sagar nominated Reneesha and Anian Mithun

    Manisha nominated Rinosh and Lachu

    Angeline nominated Gopika and Reneesha

    Lachu nominated Angeline and Gopika

    Mithun nominated Angeline and Vishnu

    Serena nominated Lachu and Gopika

    Rinosh nominated Vishnu and Gopika

    Anjous nominated Angeline and Renoche

    Akhil Marar nominated Rinosh and Angeline

    Lachu and Rinosh with 3 votes each, Vishnu with 4 votes, Angeline and Aniyan Mithun with 5 votes each, Reneesha with 6 votes and Gopika with 10 votes have made it to the list. Anjus is the only one who is safe as no one nominated.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2023, 3:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5's first nomination today! Voting pattern changes in House anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5's first nomination today! Voting pattern changes in House

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 After wild quarrel Vishnu Joshi Sreedevi become friends here is what happened anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: After wild quarrel, Vishnu Joshi-Sreedevi become friends; here's what happened

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5: Angeline Mariya confesses her love for Rinosh George; Here's what she said anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5: Angeline Mariya confesses her love for Rinosh George; Here's what she said

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5: Actress Lachu Gram reveals her relationship with film director anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5: Actress Lachu Gram reveals her relationship with film director

    Naatu Naatu Wins Oscars 2023: Here's how Deepika Padukone reacts (VIDEO) RBA

    Naatu Naatu Wins Oscars 2023: Here's how Deepika Padukone reacts (VIDEO)

    Recent Stories

    Skoda Octavia discontinued in India marks end of executive sedan Superb could be next gcw

    Skoda Octavia discontinued in India, Superb could be next

    Attappadi Madhu lynching case: 'Justice incomplete'; Will approach SC against acquittal of two, says mother

    Attappadi Madhu lynching case: Justice incomplete; will approach SC against acquittal of two, says mother

    WATCH African soldier dares to catch bullets shot from AK 47 with his mouth AJR

    WATCH: African soldier dares to catch bullets shot from AK 47 with his mouth

    Indian man hits the Jackpot: Wins Dh20 million in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw anr

    Indian man hits the Jackpot: Wins Dh20 million in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw

    football Graham Potter turns down proposals to replace Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City; here is why-ayh

    Graham Potter turns down proposals to replace Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City; here's why

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon