Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 announces first list of nominations; Check them out

The first official nomination of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5 has come to an end. Earlier, 9 contestants were directly nominated including, Shobha, Sreedevi, Shiju, Junais, Nadira, Shruthi Lakshmy, Sagar Surya, Maneesha and Akhil Marar. On Monday, Bigg Boss gave an opportunity to decide the nominations from the remaining eight contestants.

Those eight people were Vishnu, Gopika, Anjus, Angeline, Rinosh, Reneesha, Lachu and Aniyan Mithun. Bigg Boss directed that each person should nominate two people whom they want to seek the audience's verdict from these eight people. The nominations that took place in the confession room are as follows -

Shobha nominated Vishnu and Gopika

Vishnu nominated Reneesha and Gopika

Gopika- Reneesha and Anian Mithun

Deva nominated Gopika and Anian Mithun

Shiju nominated Gopika and Anian Mithun

Reneesha nominated Angeline and Gopika

Junais nominated Reneesha and Vishnu

Nadira nominated Anian Mithun and Reneesha

Shruti Lakshmi nominated Lachu and Gopika

Sagar nominated Reneesha and Anian Mithun

Manisha nominated Rinosh and Lachu

Angeline nominated Gopika and Reneesha

Lachu nominated Angeline and Gopika

Mithun nominated Angeline and Vishnu

Serena nominated Lachu and Gopika

Rinosh nominated Vishnu and Gopika

Anjous nominated Angeline and Renoche

Akhil Marar nominated Rinosh and Angeline

Lachu and Rinosh with 3 votes each, Vishnu with 4 votes, Angeline and Aniyan Mithun with 5 votes each, Reneesha with 6 votes and Gopika with 10 votes have made it to the list. Anjus is the only one who is safe as no one nominated.