Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 announces first list of nominations; Check them out
On Monday, Bigg Boss gave an opportunity to decide the nominations from the remaining eight contestants.
The first official nomination of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5 has come to an end. Earlier, 9 contestants were directly nominated including, Shobha, Sreedevi, Shiju, Junais, Nadira, Shruthi Lakshmy, Sagar Surya, Maneesha and Akhil Marar. On Monday, Bigg Boss gave an opportunity to decide the nominations from the remaining eight contestants.
Those eight people were Vishnu, Gopika, Anjus, Angeline, Rinosh, Reneesha, Lachu and Aniyan Mithun. Bigg Boss directed that each person should nominate two people whom they want to seek the audience's verdict from these eight people. The nominations that took place in the confession room are as follows -
Shobha nominated Vishnu and Gopika
Vishnu nominated Reneesha and Gopika
Gopika- Reneesha and Anian Mithun
Deva nominated Gopika and Anian Mithun
Shiju nominated Gopika and Anian Mithun
Reneesha nominated Angeline and Gopika
Junais nominated Reneesha and Vishnu
Nadira nominated Anian Mithun and Reneesha
Shruti Lakshmi nominated Lachu and Gopika
Sagar nominated Reneesha and Anian Mithun
Manisha nominated Rinosh and Lachu
Angeline nominated Gopika and Reneesha
Lachu nominated Angeline and Gopika
Mithun nominated Angeline and Vishnu
Serena nominated Lachu and Gopika
Rinosh nominated Vishnu and Gopika
Anjous nominated Angeline and Renoche
Akhil Marar nominated Rinosh and Angeline
Lachu and Rinosh with 3 votes each, Vishnu with 4 votes, Angeline and Aniyan Mithun with 5 votes each, Reneesha with 6 votes and Gopika with 10 votes have made it to the list. Anjus is the only one who is safe as no one nominated.