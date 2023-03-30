Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5: Angeline Mariya confesses her love for Rinosh George; Here's what she said

In yet another development in the Bigg Boss House, Angeline Mariya confessed her crush on Rinosh George, another contestant in the house. Angeline is heard discussing Rinosh George in a video footage inside the Bigg Boss house.

When Manisha KS, Sagar Surya, and Rinosh were conversing, she made her confession. The actress claimed that she finds him intriguing and can't stop staring at him. Additionally, Angeline claimed that she would have proposed if she had been single. She admitted to have a connection with actor, singer, DJ, and RJ Rinosh George.

Angeline Mariya is an Indian actress who primarily works in the Malayalam film industry.Her early years were spent in Thrissur, Kerala, India. She began modelling after completing her education before switching to acting in Malayalam films. She has appeared in several movies, such as "Nalla Samayam" and "Vellepam." The 20-year-old is a biker and an entrepreneur too.

'I'm a Mallu', a song by Indian rapper, songwriter, director, and actor Rinosh George that went on to become a cult Malayali anthem, brought him enormous fame. He started working as a professional DJ in 2009. He acted in Malayalam film 'Nonsense' as a student named Arun Jeevan.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 premiered on Sunday with Superstar Mohanlal on the show. During the show's launch, the actor declared that season 5 would be a "battle of the originals."

This season has 18 contestants from different walks of life. The candidates are Reneesha Rahiman, Sobha Viswanath, Sagar Surya, Vishnu Joshi, Angeline Mariya, Sree Devi Menon, Junaiz VP, Anjuz Rosh, Aniyan Midhun, Nadira Mehrin, Akhil Marar, Rinosh George, Lachu Gram, Cerena Ann Johnson, Shiju Abdul Rasheed, Maneesha, Sruthi Lakshmi and Gopika.