    'Refuse to s*** up to power-mad people...' Amaal Mallik's explosive revelation

    Amaal Mallik finally opened up on why he is doing less composition for Bollywood films in a recent interactive fans session on Twitter which has shaken social media.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 2:02 PM IST

    In a recent tweet session with his fans on social media, best known for songs like Hua Hai Aaj Pehli Baar and Pyaar Ek Tarfa, renowned singer and music composer Amaal Mallik has finally opened up on why he does not do many Bollywood songs now compared to before.

    Amaal Mallik is one of the biggest and finest music composers in the Hindi film industry, who has given iconic hit tracks like Naina, Tumko Toh Aana Hi Tha, Hua Hai Aaj Pehli Baar, Pyaar Ek Tarfa, Main Hoon Hero Tera, Tumhe Apna Banane Ka Junoon, Kaun Tujhe, Kar Gayi Chull, Buddhu Sa Mann, Sab Tera, Bol Do Na Zara, Kuch Toh Hai, Aashiq Surrender Hua, Roke Na Ruke Naina, Subah Subah, Tu Mila Toh Hai Na, Chale Aana, Jaan Hai Meri and so on.

    Taking to his official Twitter handle, Amaal Mallik spilled beans on why he is not really doing much Bollywood film music compositions in an interactive fans chat session on the micro-blogging site Twitter. 

    He broke the silence on reasons why he does not want to focus much on Bollywood music and on seeing his fans' concerns on social media. The real story behind this has managed to ruffle the feathers of the Bollywood industry and also the film fraternity.

    Amaal Mallik wrote a series of Tweets. In the first one, he revealed, "My music has worked irrespective of the stars in them, but last few years seeing me do less film work has made young fans of mine a little worried, hence I am giving them the clear PICTURE  A) I refuse most remixes. B) I refuse to suck up to power-mad people."

    He added, "C) Can not take instructions from non musical people about music. D) Can not do the sweet talking all the time."

    Amaal also shares, "E) Can not work without the right remuneration. F) Not part of any producer director camp."

    Amaal Mallik, in a joking manner, also added, "G) I, am usually replaced by the composers that LISTEN and say Ji Sir all the time. H) I can not butter people & do the constant ass licking they have to in order to become their little pets/ puppets to get one song here and there…."

    Finally, Amaal also said, "Do I really want to make music for such people ? Really? Nahi Yaar."

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 2:02 PM IST
