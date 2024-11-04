Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal's fiery outburst creates drama; Ravi Kishan's reality check turns heat

The latest Bigg Boss 18 episode on November 3 was packed with drama, spotlighting Ravi Kishan's reality check segment and intense clashes. Rajat Dalal dominated with aggressive exchanges, targeting Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena over ration issues, while Sara Arfeen Khan and other contestants added to the rising tensions

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 on November 3, the drama intensified with Ravi Kishan visiting the house to conduct a special segment that offered housemates a reality check. However, it was Rajat Dalal who stole the spotlight with heated arguments involving Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena. During a tense moment, Rajat, a fitness trainer, expressed frustration and reportedly used abusive language toward Avinash while deciding on the house’s menu.

Rajat openly admitted to craving confrontations and took aim at Dsena, suggesting he could teach the actor a lesson if it weren’t for the constraints of his contract.

Rajat Dalal Calls Avinash Mishra a Derogatory Name

The episode opened with Rajat Dalal and Shrutika Arjun handling the ration distribution, during which Rajat denied the housemates coffee. Avinash questioned Rajat's decision, recalling that Rajat had once called coffee a basic ration item but now deemed it a luxury after experiencing jail time. Rajat admitted to the inconsistency in his stance. As Vivian Dsena attempted to offer his perspective, Rajat allegedly directed an insult at him. Rajat later justified his stance by accusing Vivian of misusing his position as "Time God" and playing favorites with Avinash, Eisha, and Alice.

In a heated moment, Rajat lost his temper and reportedly used derogatory language toward Avinash, expressing that both he and Vivian were exhibiting foolish behavior.

Arfeen Khan Criticizes Avinash Mishra

While Rajat and Shrutika continued discussing the food ration, Sara Arfeen Khan faced criticism from other contestants after discarding coffee. Arfeen Khan then intervened, calling Avinash out for not reacting as strongly to Rajat’s insults as he had when Chum Darang addressed him with a milder term. She criticized Avinash, suggesting he was too afraid to stand up to Rajat. Avinash defended himself, indicating he had already warned Rajat that his true personality was becoming evident. Rajat, however, remarked that he hadn’t fully revealed his personality yet due to the contract constraints but claimed that he held enough power to make Avinash do menial tasks.

Ravi Kishan Questions Rajat Dalal

When Ravi Kishan entered the house to host a special segment, he questioned Rajat about his tendency to threaten other contestants. Vivian pointed out that truly powerful individuals rely on actions rather than threats, to which Rajat responded that he had seen people like Vivian acting submissively in the past. Ravi Kishan then urged Rajat to act on his words if he felt so strongly, prompting Rajat to declare that he would indeed act if released from his contract, implying he could compel others to submit to him.

Other Key Events

The episode saw more disagreements, with Chaahat Pandey and Vivian Dsena clashing over cleanliness standards. Chum Darang and Karan discussed their friendship, with Chum admitting she liked him as a friend. Meanwhile, Eisha Singh expressed frustration with Rajat’s inconsistent behavior and his habit of speaking negatively about her behind her back. The episode concluded with the arrival of new wild card contestants Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, adding more excitement to the house.

